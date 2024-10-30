How FPT Software is expanding its footprint in APAC

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software is seeing significant growth in its business across the Asia-Pacific region, driven by its diverse workforce, and focus on modernising legacy systems and building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in a recent interview, Do Van Khac, senior executive vice-president for Asia and Australasia, and CEO of FPT Japan, said that from over 1,000 employees in 2002, FPT Software has rapidly expanded to a global engineering workforce of 35,000, including 6,000 based outside Vietnam.

In markets such as Singapore and South Korea, FPT Software has been doubling its business every two years, while its Japanese business has achieved an average growth rate of 39% over the past three years. Last December, it announced that its global revenue had surpassed $1bn, becoming the first Vietnamese tech firm to do so.

Do said this growth is partly fuelled by its commitment to workforce diversity, with 38% of its Japanese workforce being local and a strong representation of women across all roles, exceeding industry averages.

“In Japan, 32% of FPT’s workforce is female, and we’re ranked fourth for the ‘Best Place to Work’ for women,” he said, highlighting the company’s achievement in a society traditionally challenged with female workplace participation.

FPT’s success is not solely attributed to its diverse talent pool. The company has also positioned itself to capitalise on emerging technologies and market trends.

“We always try to leverage Vietnam’s image as one of the digital hubs in ASEAN,” said Do, adding that this allows the company to offer competitive pricing while maintaining high-quality service delivery through its distributed workforce model.