Why API-first software development leads to shiny API people

An application programming interface (API) enables software developers to gain access to other pieces of code via a single programmatic connection and has been a fundamental time-saver in software development. As the mantra goes, “Don’t reinvent the wheel.” So if a piece of code or an algorithm has already been coded, and there is an API available to access it, why not use this instead of writing something similar from scratch?

Not every company wants to become a software company. But experts believe that an API-first approach to software development, combined with a portal that publishes APIs available to developers and offers a level of governance, can help businesses polish their software development efforts.

Satish Maram, director of API and integration at Astrazeneca, said: “Fundamentally, an API enables you to build once and use multiple times.” According to Maram, a good candidate for a reusable API occurs when there is a need to integrate two systems and this integration is likely to be used in more than one place.

Such reuse is becoming a key part of the IT strategy at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Jacqui Leggetter, head of integration at DWP, said: “Building services for reuse is our strategic objective.”

During a panel discussion at the recent MuleSoft Connect 2019 conference at London’s Excel, Leggetter, Maram and fellow panellist Ben Turner, CTO at Legal & General, were asked for their views on the benefits of APIs, and best practices in building them for reuse.

The panel members agreed that the concept of an API is something business will often find hard to fathom. Instead, the discussion should concern business services that are made available through APIs, as Turner explained. “I don’t talk about APIs,” he said. “We talk about services the business wants to consume, and try to find everyday scenarios to explain them.”

During the first year of using APIs, Leggetter said the DWP team began changing the way it named new API calls. The old APIs were previously numbers-based. “Through the first year on the team’s API journey, we stopped talking about APIs as numbers,” she said. “Every API should start with a verb.”According to Leggetter, this changed the mindset associated with APIs.