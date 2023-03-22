OVHcloud opens India datacentre

French cloud service provider OVHcloud has opened its first datacentre in India as part of its plans to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new facility, located in the commercial hub of Mumbai, will provide Indian businesses with local compute and storage capabilities to address data protection and governance requirements introduced over the past two years, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, National Data Governance Framework policy and IT Rules.

OVHcloud’s India datacentre comes as India takes presidency of the G20 grouping with a mandate of ‘data for development’. The Indian government has also set up a new Trade and Technology Council with the European Union to lead on digital transformation, green technologies and trade.

Like most markets in Asia-Pacific, India’s spending on public cloud services has been growing as more businesses turn to cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. According to IDC, India’s public cloud services market is expected to reach $9.5bn by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.5%.

“Since the expansion of our presence in the Asia-Pacific market, the region has experienced phenomenal growth of its digital economy. India, Singapore and Australia remain critical markets that are driving this growth from a business transformation and digital innovation perspective,” said Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud.

“Data sovereignty and sustainability will continue to be key priorities that have to be balanced with rapidly increasing digital needs. We are confident that the new datacentres will further help OVHcloud’s goal of becoming the cloud provider of choice for customers in the region, in enabling them to remain compliant while benefiting from our unique proposition of an open, reversible and sustainable cloud,” he added.

OVHcloud’s India datacentre leverages the Mumbai point-of-presence that was opened in 2020, minimising latency between India and Europe. The cloud supplier is also expected to expand its existing datacentre footprint in Singapore and Sydney by next year, with the region accounting for six out of OVHcloud’s global network of 48 datacentres by 2024.

Major hyperscalers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud already operate datacentres in India. But unlike those top three cloud suppliers, OVHcloud is focused on infrastructure services, leaving its partners and other software providers to deliver platform services and applications from its infrastructure.