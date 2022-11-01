The rise and risks of sovereign data strategies

The exponential growth of data and increased cloud usage in Australia have thrown many challenges at data and analytics leaders in recent years, but rising sovereign interests and regulations impacting data around the world are creating an intense headache that they must understand and manage.

Many large and influential countries or regions – such as the European Union, the US and China – have or are issuing policies and rules in different forms and scope. Within Australia, the Digital Transformation Agency is currently working on a new sovereignty scheme. These policies concern how data is stored, processed, used, analysed, shared or otherwise exploited by public and private organisations.

The problem is that data and analytics leaders are faced with inconsistent and conflicting regulations from different countries that make the task that much harder – and the list of regulations seems to grow every day. These emerging and evolving sovereign data strategies and policies make for a complex, continuously shifting landscape. All at once, they are struggling to coordinate efforts that cross business units and organisations that span multiple jurisdictions.

Gartner predicts that 10% of global businesses will operate more than one discrete business unit bound to and by a specific sovereign data strategy by 2025, at least doubling its business costs for the same business value.

Data and analytics leaders must understand what is happening now so they can adjust their data, analytics and digital strategies to mitigate risk and exploit data-driven opportunities from within the different policies and strategies.

Impact on your business Sovereign data strategies will, out of necessity, overlap and possibly conflict with your own data and analytics or digital strategy. This is because data is at the centre of every aspect of private and public life, and increasingly, sovereign states are more involved with both. The data you use to run your organisation might be the exact same data a central government agency might use to look for bad actors. Even if your data is subject to regulatory risk, it could still be used for so many purposes. And the techniques used to search and infer knowledge from data continue to develop. Your organisation is fuelled by data – it drives every decision everyone makes and is a prioritised investment for many organisations. Who doesn’t want to be data-driven? Sovereign states and governments are no less aware of the power of data. Each jurisdiction is, in its own way, trying to implement its own goals using data. The interests of both sets of stakeholders overlap. You can no longer develop a data or digital strategy and not be concerned with current and pending sovereign data strategy implications. Your organisation employs capital to meet its needs and can include access to data sources, analytics capability, as well as compute and storage assets. To you, these might be second nature and part of the cost of doing business. Sovereign states are wise to the same investment choices. While motivations may differ, each sovereign will have its own direct outcome as it pertains to the use of, and access to, your organisation’s public and private cloud infrastructure. Your cloud infrastructure, even how you structure your whole business, is now impacted by what and where sovereigns will develop, deploy and offer sovereign or cloud infrastructures services. All the enthusiasm for cloud ecosystems and industry clouds may fall by the wayside as the reality of sovereign data policy takes hold. In so far as there are free markets, several sovereign states are seeking to either create their own markets in which data is to be shared, or are seeking to subvert regular established markets to their own political ends. There is no judgement here – but it’s in this overlapping area that the forces are probably the most significant, and the risks greatest for organisations and sovereigns. For organisations, your business plans might be upended when politicians decide to create a public market for what you considered to be competitive. For sovereigns, they are effectively bypassing free market forces for political ends – and, as such, those politics can change and so markets can come and go more easily and disruptively.