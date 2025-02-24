Versa claims to redefine SASE for enterprises

Believing it can now unlock groundbreaking use cases and expand the total available secure access service edge (SASE) market by at least 25-30%, Versa has launched its Sovereign SASE package, designed to allow enterprises to deploy customised networking and security services directly from their own infrastructure in a “do-it-yourself” model.

The tech firm said it has a “first-of-its-kind approach” that addresses the growing demand for greater control amidst evolving data privacy regulations, heightened security threats and challenges posed by reliance on third-party software-as-a-service (SaaS) infrastructure.

Versa Sovereign SASE is said to be intended for organisations operating in highly regulated industries or operating critical infrastructure that require the highest levels of protection, with the ability to deploy a cutting-edge “air-gapped” infrastructure model ensuring unmatched security.

Over the past two years, Versa Sovereign SASE has been deployed by organisations in the defence, financial services, maritime, energy and retail industries. It’s now generally available for all organisations.

Among the benefits of Sovereign SASE are said to include increased privacy and control, reduced risk of service disruption and eased regulatory compliance. An isolated and customisable service is attributed with allowing organisations to build and manage their SASE environment on their own infrastructure, ensuring greater autonomy and data protection.

In addition, elimination of operational risks and costs tied to unplanned outages and downtime on third-party SaaS platforms are said to ensure greater reliability and strengthen business continuity.

The significant market expansion is projected through expected improved economics for service providers, making it possible to offer turnkey services to small businesses and consumer market segments. Versa sees extended deployments to moving environments such as ships, planes, trains and automobiles; extended defence deployments; integration with private mobility (4G/5G) network-based services; the extension of zero-trust in organisations to on-premise users and devices on internet of things/operational technology (OT) networks.

Read more about SASE Kyndryl expands SASE services with Palo Alto Networks: IT infrastructure services provider enhances end-to-end secure access service edge services to help customers accelerate adoption of cloud-first, zero-trust offering for network security.

BT unveils managed SASE service: Telecoms provider expands managed software-defined wide area network solution with new security service edge capabilities to help businesses transition to a secure access service edge model.

MEF association claims SASE milestone: Leading technology provider achieves first milestone in secure access service edge programme, with SASE certification now generally available to trade association’s technology and service provider members.

Cato further expands SASE platform for ‘complete’ UK delivery: Secure access service edge platform gains digital experience monitoring capability so enterprises can monitor user experiences and fix them online or in private datacentres.

A North American energy company has already deployed Versa Sovereign SASE to meet compliance requirements for its critical infrastructure, securing both IT and OT networks across corporate and distribution environments that rely on cellular and satellite connectivity.

“Versa Sovereign SASE delivers a game-changing deployment model that combines an industry-leading security and networking platform with the deployment flexibility to meet the most demanding regulatory and operational requirements of any business,” said Anuj Dutia, Versa’s vice-president of SASE solutions and services.

A key partner for Versa has been comms provider Tata Communications. Commenting on the deployment, Andrew Winney, general manager and head of products for SASE at Tata, said: “One of the primary challenges service providers face with current SASE platforms is the limited visibility and control resulting from their closed network. By integrating Versa’s Sovereign SASE solution into our network backbone, Tata Communications ensures superior user experiences and enhanced manageability, which is a key factor in delivering differentiated managed services.”