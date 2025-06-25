Swisscom claims world first with sovereign SASE connectivity service

In what is said to mark the debut of the world’s first telco-delivered, network-embedded secure access service edge (SASE) offering designed specifically for businesses of all sizes, Swisscom has launched Beem, a converged networking and cyber security service operated entirely within its infrastructure based on the Versa Sovereign SASE platform, attributed with transforming enterprise security, making it simpler, faster and safer.

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland and, with Fastweb + Vodafone, the second-ranked provider of its kind in the Italian market.

The company offers mobile, internet and TV, as well as IT and digital services to private and business customers. Beem is described by Swisscom as a unique cyber security service for business customers. It unites security, data sovereignty and internet connectivity into one fully integrated offering.

Unlike traditional cyber security approaches that depend on device-based agents or fragmented multi-supplier offerings, Beem delivers integrated security natively through the network itself. This streamlined architecture is said to empower Swisscom to offer enterprise customers complete data sovereignty, centralised operational control and end-to-end service level guarantees, ensuring consistent, high-trust protection at scale.

Beem is also said to represent a new blueprint for secure, sovereign digital infrastructure, not just in Switzerland, but globally, positioning Swisscom as a global first-mover and thought leader in secure connectivity.

Among the several innovations that Beem’s launch represents include being first to market, “true” sovereignty; unified security and networking; enterprise security for all; and “easy”security for smartphones and the internet of things.

With SASE services natively embedded into its mobile and fixed networks, Swisscom has no need for third-party security overlays or add-ons. Beem is operated, hosted and governed entirely in Switzerland, ensuring alignment with data protection regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation and the Network and Information Systems Directive 2, while maintaining full data residency and control. It consolidates networking and security into a single, modular platform, simplifying architecture, accelerating roll-out and lowering operational overhead while scaling to meet diverse needs with high-assurance, low-friction access.

Beem enables secure, identity-aware connectivity the moment a device connects, with no app, agent or tunnel needed.

“Beem brings together the simplicity of network-based protection with the strategic control of sovereign infrastructure,” said Egon Steinkasserer, chief technology officer of B2B at Swisscom. “It allows us to offer integrated internet connectivity and cyber security services with full data sovereignty – so Swisscom customers get simple, sovereign and secure connectivity.”

Apurva Mehta, Versa’s chief technical officer, added: “With Beem, Swisscom is redefining what it means to be a telco in the digital era.

“By integrating Versa’s Sovereign SASE natively into the Swisscom network, we’re enabling a new model of secure, high-performance connectivity that meets the growing demands for data privacy, regulatory compliance and digital sovereignty. Beem sets a blueprint for how telcos can deliver in-country, secure access services – from zero trust and SD-WAN to full-spectrum SSE – while simplifying operations for businesses of all sizes.”

Announced in February 2025, Versa Sovereign SASE is designed to enable enterprises, governments and service providers such as Swisscom to deliver customised, advanced networking and security services directly from their own infrastructure.

This “build-your-own” approach is claimed to offer a “powerful” alternative to relying on shared or third-party software as a service environments. Versa sees Sovereign SASE as particularly suited for entities in highly regulated sectors or those managing critical infrastructure.

Versa also noted that as a first-of-its-kind product, Sovereign SASE is seeing significant customer interest and deployment traction worldwide.