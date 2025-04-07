India’s tech talent adapts to AI era

Gone are the days when an average IT professional’s resume boasted an arsenal of coding skills, projects and programming prowess. In the past two to three years, bragging rights have shifted from “what they know” to “what they can unlearn and relearn”. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and other disruptive technologies, businesses are redefining their talent needs. So, what’s changing for tech talent in India?

With 5.9 million tech professionals, including four million in IT services and 1.9 million in global competency centres (GCCs), India is not just the largest talent hub, it’s also delivering deep-tech expertise, domain specialisation and techno-business leadership at an unmatched pace.

Mohammed Faraz Khan, partner and head of GCC practice for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Zinnov, a management consultancy, said: “The country’s 830,000 engineering and research and development (R&D) professionals, 120,000 AI engineers, and over 185 AI centres of excellence are driving next-generation innovation, from software-defined vehicles to AI-powered risk modelling and precision medicine.”

This talent pool is essential in India, considering the growth of GCCs in various cities and industries. Anitha Sarathy, head of India for people and culture at digital engineering firm Encora, noted that India has emerged as a key tech talent hub for GCCs looking to build and expand their footprint over the past decade.

“The country now hosts over 1,700 GCCs. It’s not just the volume of talent, but also the evolving capabilities and roles of these centres, that are shifting toward ownership of product development, innovation and strategic business functions,” she said.

Narane Gundabathula, executive manager of talent acquisition at Hexagon R&D India, noted that many GCCs in India are now centres of excellence, driving key capabilities such as AI, cloud computing, cyber security and digital twins.

Akshay Mathur, vice-president of Everest Group, a market research firm, added that with technology-driven transformation accelerating across industries, demand for these specialised skills is expected to rise in the second half of 2025.