LigaT selects Nokia to power IP core, transport network across Portugal

As part of it stated aim to democratise the use of the internet in its country, enabling a 400GE-capable architecture to offer a future-ready and sustainable network for its customers, Portuguese communications provider LigaT has engaged Nokia, through its partner Network Hero, to deploy a nationwide IP core and transport solution.

Formed in March 2022 with the stated aim to “do something different, better and simpler”, LigaT is a regional ISP offering multi-play media services to consumers throughout its country of operation. It said it entered the market to simplify the digital lives of the Portuguese, bringing together a service adapted to “the real needs of each person”.

The infrastructure is designed to allow LigaT to connect its sites from different cities for the delivery of its internet services. The deployment is based on the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) and 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) systems, and the technology provider said the new network will enable a faster time to market for the delivery of LigaT’s services with lower costs, reduced energy consumption and increased capacity. Nokia’s routers are powered by its FP network processor silicon, something it said offers LigaT network capacity with “unmatched” performance, security and efficiency.

With its new setup, LigaT can deliver services at speeds of up to 400GE with the ability to grow capacity and scale when needed. Nokia’s router system design, combined with its service router operating system (SR OS), is said to ensure improved network speed, flexible capability and reliability in its systems for deterministic scaling of capacity.

Nokia also believes that with Ethernet VPN and segment routing capabilities, LigaT has the ability to automate connectivity while being interoperable with both its own tools and other vendor’s equipment and enhance the interconnection needs of its customers not only now but well into the next decade.

“LigaT prides itself on using automation to turn up customers and services quickly. With Nokia, we have selected IP routing technology that is best in the market to fulfil our current and future requirements, offering reliability, faster time-to-market and scalability,” said LigaT CEO Luis Tavares.

“As a provider of multi-play media services, we can rely on Nokia’s state-of-the-art, quality-of-service capabilities and its industry-leading technology resiliency pedigree to lead in terms of quality and reliability in Portugal.”

As an infrastructure services provider for the deployment, Network Hero has provided the services to connect all of LigaT’s sites. Remarking upon the deployment, the company’s founder and CTO Pau Nadeu Rabat said: “It is a pleasure to work with innovative companies such as LigaT who push the envelope of innovation and demand to deploy networking solutions that are built from cutting-edge routing technology.”