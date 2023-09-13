Nokia claims to ‘redefine’ IP access, aggregation and edge cloud with next-gen routers

Networks are now widely and rightly regarded as critical infrastructure, yet acceleration of broadband access deployments – including fixed, fixed-wireless access and 5G – are driving the need for more capacity and intelligence deeper into aggregation and metro networks, resulting in changing network architectures. To allow firms to meet the capacity and capabilities demanded by these new models, Nokia has launched the 7730 Service Interconnect Router (SXR) product family.

Putting the launch into a more specific context, Nokia said it was expanding its IP router portfolio, given business and productivity applications are evolving to cloud-native approaches and the adoption of edge clouds, networks need to become more agile and cloud-like. In addition, it said the significant proliferation of end devices is contributing to an increased attack surface and security threats.

Yet, added the comms tech firm, current IP access and aggregation routers are typically optimised only for simple IP transport applications. At the same time, Nokia believes evolving network architectures result in frequent churn in these networks to meet the needs of new protocols and services, driving up network capital and operational expenditure.

In conclusion, it said the call of the day was to provide secure and assured connectivity on a platform that was based fully on modern network operations and has the silicon and software flexibility to easily adapt to new requirements. This, Nokia stressed, requires a new approach to IP routing in this domain of the network.

The 7730 SXR platforms are said to have been designed from the ground up for a new era of network operations with the Nokia SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and Network Services Platform (NSP) automation suite. The range is designed to bring service router performance, security, assurance and sustainability at the IP edge and core into advanced IP access and aggregation networks. The scale and capabilities of the new platforms are also targeted for smaller and distributed IP edge locations, addressing the increased capacity and capability demands driven by broadband investments and evolving cloud network architectures.

All 7730 SXR systems are powered by Nokia FPcx routing silicon, a new line of programmable network processors that are formed in a compact and extensible package optimised for next-generation IP access, aggregation and edge applications. Secure connectivity is said to be enabled via platform support for MACsec, ANYsec and DDoS mitigation with traffic inspection.

IP services are delivered through FPcx’s deterministic performance, quality of service capabilities and innovative approach to enabling in-service software upgrades. Power efficiency and reduced cost of ownership are said to be realised through right-sized capacity and interface speeds, support for more efficient network designs, and a system built from the ground up for automation at scale in a modern NetOps environment.

Assessing the prospects for the new platform, Grant Lenahan, partner and principal analyst at Appledore Research, said: “[Our firm] believes strongly in the need for innovation and new tools to enhance flexibility and network security across the full breadth of IP networking applications.

“With the FPcx chipset and the 7730 SXR family of router platforms, Nokia scales its innovative router silicon down for IP access and aggregation duty, while also addressing the need for capacity and security at smaller IP edge locations. With this approach, service providers will have the tools to scale the capability and flexibility of their networks, while also improving network economics.”

One of Nokia’s key partners is BT Group, whose chief networks officer, Greg McCall, added: “BT has a long-standing relationship with Nokia in building the world’s best networks, and Nokia’s silicon processors, including the FP5, have been a real differentiator for Nokia and its IP service router platforms. We are delighted Nokia continues to innovate in this area with the introduction of its FPcx compact and extensible routing silicon, designed for service provider IP access and aggregation networks.

“With the new Nokia 7730 SXR routing portfolio powered by FPcx silicon and the SR Linux NOS, operators will continue to benefit from secure, assured and sustainable IP routing for which Nokia is known.”