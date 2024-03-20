OVHcloud sounds the call for microservices partners

OVHcloud is on the hunt for partners that specialise in microservices to provide more range to its offerings.

The cloud player is looking to work with those that can add more value to its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and managed Kubernetes offerings.

The firm is reacting to customer demand, with many users lacking in-house skills, and is keen to recruit partners that can meet those needs.

“With cloud’s growing maturity, many mid-sized organisations are looking at how cloud-native technologies can drive their businesses forward,” said David Devine, partner programme manager at OVHcloud.

“We can provide a solid, innovative, sustainable infrastructure base and managed PaaS [platform-as-a-service] solutions, but are looking for more partners to help solve specific customer needs,” he added.

The attraction of microservices is the increased ease they provide for customers looking to manage individual application components. They often come with security improvements, which also go down well with users.

Where OVHcloud wants to work with partners is around providing more options in Docker and Kubernetes, where customers lack developer skills.

“Due to our rapid growth in the microservices space, we are keen to partner with channel organisations that are already offering microservices consultancy and value-added services, or those who are starting to expand into these areas and are looking for an infrastructure partner,” said Devine.

The cloud specialist has an established partner programme, which offers a range of benefits to those that sign up, including training, low minimum contract durations, access to market development funds, certification, co-marketing opportunities, deal registration and discounts.

Devine said the structures were there to support those that responded to the firm’s call and chose to plug the microservices gaps.

“We offer an IaaS and PaaS portfolio with a compelling performance-price ratio and a commitment to open standards. We don’t compete with our channel partners, and we know them all as people, so we can bring a truly collaborative approach to market,” he added.

OVHcloud has been expanding its offerings, using the KubeCon Europe 2024 event as a backdrop to unveil a range of additional services to its public cloud portfolio, including its Managed Rancher Service, to help with managing Kubernetes environments, and a new Beta version of its Data Platform.

The cloud player recently shared research indicating that more than a third of customers viewed working with sustainable suppliers as one of their main priorities in the next five years.

The firm has been vocal in encouraging channel partners to get greener, and the findings shared earlier this month underlined the risk of losing business if efforts to increase sustainability were not made.

The channel has an important part to play in helping organisations become more sustainable,” said Devine.

“Although sustainability is unlikely to replace cost or security as a critical priority in the coming years, it’s an increasingly integral part of the decision-making process,” he added.