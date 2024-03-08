Customers signal supplier green credentials a priority

There have been numerous anecdotal reports of the channel losing business because of a weak sustainability position, and that threat is real and growing.

One of the headlines from research from OVHcloud revealed that customers are looking to work with more sustainable suppliers as one of their main priorities in the next five years.

As well as wanting to ensure they worked with green players, the other takeaway from the quizzing of IT decision-makers was the large portion (45%) that viewed cost as a barrier to improving their sustainability position.

Drilling down into the customer priorities, a number of strategies emerged, including optimising power usage, offsetting carbon emissions and looking to work with greener suppliers.

Users are not lacking in trying to enhance their own ESG positions, with a third already measuring carbon emissions.

“The channel has an important part to play in helping organisations become more sustainable,” said David Devine, partner programme manager at OVHcloud.

“Although sustainability is unlikely to replace cost or security as a critical priority in the coming years, it’s an increasingly integral part of the decision-making process,” he added. “Using sustainable IT solutions can help organisations reduce carbon footprint and costs over the long term through lower TCO, but the challenge can be more complex; partners need to help customers balance their usage with the business priorities and their technology roadmap.”