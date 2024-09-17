Distology extends as-a-service options

Security distributor Distology has added more depth to its as-a-service portfolio to provide partners with a greater range of options.

The channel player has introduced a couple of fresh choices for partners, such as a finance-as-a-service (FaaS) option that gives partners the chance to provide customers with more ways to pay for security, and a public-relations-as-a-service (PRaaS) scheme that can enables partners and vendors to work with agencies on a monthly payment basis for help with promoting activities and brands on a bespoke basis.

Finance as a service will give partners the chance to encourage customer spending on security hardware, software and services without any upfront costs. Predictable monthly payments, spread over an agreed time period, should make it easier for those users struggling with controlling cash flow but keen to invest in their data defences.

“It’s a privilege, in this tough economic climate, to offer customers a third option for securing the technology they need to protect themselves without worrying about what it means for their bottom line. Alternative finance options like this are crucial to protecting their future success,” said Hayley Roberts, CEO of Distology.

The distributor has been developing the services it provides, having already cut the ribbon on an incubation service earlier this year.

The aim is to offer a range of services that provide additional support to partners beyond just product options and can help cover off some of the pressing needs around areas including finance and marketing.

We’ve painstakingly chosen partners that have a wealth of channel and cyber security experience, and I have no doubt they will quickly become an invaluable component to our vendors’ future success Sarah Geary, Distology

The idea of public relations as a service means those vendors and partners that struggle to produce press releases, plan campaigns and develop a voice on social media platforms can do so on a structured basis.

Marketing is a challenge for many channel players, who are themselves SMEs and unable to develop extensive in-house marketing expertise.

“Our PRaaS offering is designed to meticulously craft and deliver targeted messages, create brand awareness in the channel, and ultimately drive growth for our vendors in both our UK and Benelux regions,” said Sarah Geary, chief marketing officer at Distology.

“We’ve painstakingly chosen partners that have a wealth of channel and cyber security experience, and I have no doubt they will quickly become an invaluable component to our vendors’ future success,” she added.