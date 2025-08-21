European digital sovereignty: Storage, surveillance concerns to overcome

In mid-June 2025, Microsoft made an announcement about a suite of “Sovereign Cloud solutions” designed to ensure that data belonging to European customers remains stored and processed entirely within Europe.

Judson Althoff, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft, said this “evolution and expansion” will be offered across all existing European datacentre regions, for all European customers. This was part of the company “constantly look[ing] for new ways to ensure our European customers have the options and assurances they need to operate with confidence”.

In particular, Althoff said that in a “time of geopolitical volatility, we are committed to providing digital stability”.

That mention of volatility and the deliberate offering of European-focused services follows a trend of digital sovereignty, where users of cloud services, in this case, can be sure that their data is where the provider says it is.

Control and govern According to Geopol, digital sovereignty refers to a country’s ability to control and govern its own digital infrastructure, data and technologies in alignment with national laws, values and interests. “In simple terms, it’s about who owns, controls and protects data and digital systems within a given territory,” it says. This has been present for many years, with China’s tactic to inspect web traffic passing through its networks well documented. An article on the Comparitech web site claims China “will first demand that a western tech company comply with its surveillance or censorship demands in order to continue operating in the country. This constant surveillance leads to what it calls “an atmosphere of distrust, and has a chilling effect on freedoms of speech, expression, movement and assembly.” In the past few months, though, especially since the second US presidency of Donald Trump, there has been increased searches of electronic devices at ports of entry, while Greg Nojeim, director of the Security and Surveillance Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, told Reuters there was an increased concern by Europeans about the US government accessing their data, whether stored on devices or in the cloud. “Not only does US law permit the government to search devices of anyone entering the country, it can compel disclosure of data that Europeans outside the US store or transmit through US communications service providers,” said Nojeim. This is leading to a concept of digital sovereignty for Europe, with providers seeking more local hosting and cloud-based storage, as well as using more non-US services. For example, use in Europe of Swiss-based ProtonMail rose 11.7% year-on-year, and Germany’s new government has committed to make more use of open-source data formats and locally based cloud infrastructure.

Realistic option So, all of a sudden, it seems that the US is the bad guy? With American companies still dominating the cloud market, is digital sovereignty a realistic option? Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting, says that with the current uncertainty around the geopolitical environment, organisations need to acknowledge that digital sovereignty is no longer an abstract concept, but a very real issue that could impact them. “We are already witnessing organisations taking proactive steps to reduce their dependence on US-based technology providers, such as the municipality of Aarhus in Denmark, which has recently announced its plans to phase out Microsoft products due to concerns over control and long-term resilience,” he says. “Similarly, in the Netherlands, government agencies have raised serious questions about the compatibility of US cloud services with EU [European Union] data protection laws such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR] and the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.” Honan says that organisations need to review the risk associated with their dependency on systems and services that are provided by suppliers outside their jurisdiction, and the potential impact on their business should one, or all, of those suppliers restrict access to their services. “The cost of disruption, regulatory exposure and data loss will far outweigh the perceived convenience of doing nothing,” he says. “Now is the time for organisations to assess their digital supply chain, understand their exposure and put appropriate remediation measures in place. Hopefully, the measures may never be needed, but it is better to be prepared than to react to a crisis."

Taking action That move by the Danish government came at a time when the concept of digital sovereignty increased, and more European governments took action against more suspicious applications. For example, Czechia banned DeepSeek in July 2025, following a similar move in January by Italy, over cyber security concerns, when Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said the government acted after receiving a warning about the threat of unauthorised access to users’ data. Research published in mid-June 2025 by cloud computing services supplier Civo said 83% of UK-based IT decision-makers worry about the impact of international developments on data sovereignty, with 61% of UK IT leaders now considering data sovereignty a strategic priority as 35% of survey respondents have complete knowledge of the location and jurisdiction in which their organisation’s data is hosted. One company making efforts to enable European organisations is Zscaler, whose Zero Trust Exchange is designed to securely connect users, devices and applications while upholding the highest standards of privacy, security and operational resilience. Announced in June, the company said its platform meets these challenges with a commitment to privacy by design and privacy by default. Casper Klynge, vice-president and head of EMEA government partnerships at Zscaler, said it was focused on helping its customers navigate complex compliance requirements, and empowering them to modernise securely, innovate confidently and maintain control over their most sensitive data. Speaking to Computer Weekly, Klynge says there is a global trend to seek digital sovereignty, but the European motivation is where there are concerns about dependencies, and retaining Europe’s global competitiveness. “What we’ve seen in the last four to five months in terms of the change of mindsets, the psychology on the European side, is in my view unprecedented,” he says. “It’s a massive change and it goes back to the question about trust, and therefore, there are some hesitations of using non-European technology.” Klynge also claims it is “absurd to talk about digital sovereignty, without cyber security” and that the best way to ensure a competitive European market and enable European companies is to have responsible companies coming in and providing that peace of mind.