Barrister says Post Office lawyers misled him over Horizon cases

Post Office lawyers misled a barrister acting for them in subpostmaster prosecution cases, the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry has heard.

Simon Clarke, previously a barrister at Cartwright King, said he believes he was misled by the Post Office’s lawyers during his work with the organisation.

Discussing the case of Seema Misra, who was wrongly prosecuted and convicted of theft in her branch in West Byfleet in Surrey, he said at no stage in his appraisal of the case did he see the Post Office’s relevant prosecution file, which he believes was “deliberately withheld” from him.

“I asked for it on a number of occasions and I learned from this [public inquiry] process that somewhere there is a digital file,” Clarke told the inquiry.

“I came to the conclusion that this was deliberately withheld from me,” he said. “I cannot understand why.”

Clarke said the Post Office had a transcript of the summing up and later were able to produce a transcript of the trial proceeding, but, according to them, “did not have their own prosecution file and papers”.

In the Post Office Horizon scandal, over 700 subpostmasters and their staff were prosecuted by the Post Office and convicted after unexplained accounting shortfalls in their branches. These shortfalls were later proved to have been caused by errors in the Post Office’s Horizon accounting system, supplied by Fujitsu.