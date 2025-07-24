Google chief says cloud spend is paying off

As Google Cloud posts a big increase for the company’s second quarter, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of parent company Alphabet, has acknowledged the need to address how to partner with agentic artificial intelligence (AI) providers.

The public cloud business posted revenue of $13.6bn for the quarter ending 30 June, an increase of $3.3bn compared with the same quarter in 2024.

“AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum,” said Pichai.

According to a transcript of the company’s earning call, posted on Motley Fool, he claimed the capital expenditure (CapEx) being spent on building out Google’s cloud, AI capabilities and other investments has “a healthy ROI”. Specifically, the value delivered to Google’s AI customers, according to Pichai, “is growing significantly”, which he anticipated would help the business. More servers and datacentres are due to come online later this year.

Discussing the investment in cloud infrastructure, Lee Sustar, principal analyst at Forrester, said: “Google Cloud, once a sidelight in Alphabet’s earnings and beset with huge losses, is now standing out as a significant earner, with a 32% jump in earnings compared to the same period a year earlier.

“AI is a big – but far from the only – reason for this gain, as Google Cloud has systematically built out wide enterprise compute capacity beyond its signature data, analytics and AI offerings,” he added.

“Just as notable is that operating margin doubled to about 20%, showing that Google Cloud can grow without burning up all its revenue in vast AI investments, even as Alphabet’s capital expenses surged to a 70% year-on-year growth rate. The era of the AI-native cloud is here, and it shows up in Google Cloud’s numbers.”