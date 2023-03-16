mu Space to distribute OneWeb capacity in mainland Southeast Asia

Just as the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company was targeting the launch of 36 satellites from India by the end of March 2023 to complete its first-generation LEO constellation and initiate global coverage, OneWeb has announced a multimillion, multiyear deal with mu Space and Advanced Technology to deliver connectivity solutions across mainland Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Following on from what it says is rapid momentum from 2022, OneWeb said it remains committed to providing LEO services and meeting the various needs of customers globally, and this agreement expands OneWeb service footprint in the Indochina region.

The deal will see mu Space, one of OneWeb’s network of distribution partners, support the digital transformation of many sectors by giving high-speed access to digital information, productivity tools and cloud services. It will distribute to enterprises with applications in remote communities, land mobility, select maritime opportunities and backhauling, meeting a wide range of customer needs.

The partners regard remote internet connectivity as holding extremely exciting commercial and social potential, with significant demand for such services.

Remote education, telehealth, in-flight connectivity and internet of things for remote monitoring of fires, floods and natural disasters are examples of possible applications where the advanced connectivity services offered by OneWeb and mu Space will make a difference. This agreement will also aim to help enhance critical communications for remote government and community services.

“We are excited to announce this exclusive partnership as it signifies our strong and excellent relationship with OneWeb. The expansion of broadband internet connectivity to remote areas that lack connections is crucial and we’re glad to be part of making this possible through space and ground technologies, said mu Space Corp CEO and CTO James Yenbamroong.

“Our expertise and knowledge of our region, as well as innovative technology, enable mu Space to tailor solutions to provide an ideal supplement to each sector in each nation. Finally, on behalf of mu Space, I would like to express how proud we are to be a part of this innovation that will have a great influence and benefit our region.”

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson added: “The last few years have shown us that remote internet connectivity is both exciting and vital across sectors such as enterprise, education, health and government. We are excited to partner with such a dynamic company, that is so well aligned to our goals, to further our reach across Southeast Asia and connect even more communities and enterprises. This international partnership marks another significant milestone for OneWeb as we look towards activating full global coverage later this year.”

The launch in India, adding 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is described by the operator as one of the most significant milestones in its history.

The mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, and is said to highlight the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe, and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus and Telespazio.