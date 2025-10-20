Open Cosmos to build Spanish Atlantic satellite constellation

Open Cosmos, one of Europe’s fastest-growing space infrastructure companies, has been selected by the Spanish Space Agency and European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the development of the Spanish component of the Atlantic Constellation, said to be the largest Earth observation constellation ever contracted in Spain.

The announcement was made at ESA’s Madrid facilities as the agency celebrated its 50ᵗʰ anniversary.

The constellation will aim to address the growing challenges inflicted by climate disasters affecting Spain, Europe and the world while developing strategic sovereign capabilities in the critical domain of Earth observation.

To meet these urgent needs, the constellation owners say their project has been conceived to enable “seamless” operations with other satellite configurations with a similar system of systems approach. Countries including the UK, Greece and Portugal, and multiple regions in Spain – such as Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia and the Canary Islands – have already contributed satellites to this growing shared constellation.

The contract will see Open Cosmos design and build eight advanced microsatellites intended to generate critical Earth observation data for key applications, including environmental management, climate resilience and coastal zone surveillance. Each satellite will be equipped with high-resolution multispectral optical cameras, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) reflectometry sensors, internet of things (IoT) connectivity and an Automatic Vessel Identification System (AIS).

The GNSS reflectometry sensor is a technology that measures the reflections of terrestrial navigation signals. AIS is used for locating vessels and monitoring maritime activity beyond visibility limitations. IoT functionality will allow the microsatellites to collect in-situ data in remote areas, monitor various terrestrial aspects and transmit this information affordably.

The fourth key technology element of the system is the use of multispectral optical cameras, which will provide a privileged view of the globe.

Open Cosmos says data generated by these satellites will empower governments, industries and researchers to make faster, smarter and more informed decisions across a wide range of sectors. For example, in environmental and climate management, the constellation will enable continuous monitoring of forests, crops and water resources, providing early insights into deforestation, droughts and other ecological changes.

Along coastlines and at sea, it could see use in enhancing pollution tracking, vessel monitoring and maritime safety, supporting cleaner oceans and more efficient navigation.

During emergencies such as wildfires, floods and natural disasters, near-real-time data could deliver critical situational awareness to first responders and authorities, helping to protect lives and infrastructure.

In cities and regions, the constellation’s insights may see application in informing urban planning, land management and smart city initiatives, ensuring that development is not only efficient, but also sustainable and resilient.

With an expected operational life of five years, the satellites will be delivered by 2027 from Open Cosmos’s facilities in Barcelona. In March 2025, the European space technology provider won a contract from Catalan research centre i2CAT for a 6G lab to test future communications technologies in space.