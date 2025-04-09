GSA forms 5G RedCap interest group

Over the course of the past few years, low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies specifically developed for internet of things (IoT) applications have gained maturity and scale, with 5G RedCap becoming the candidate technology best-suited for the needs of the medium-speed use cases, and in an acknowledgement of the maturity of the standard, the GSA has formed a 5G RedCap Special Interest Group to drive the industry ecosystem.

Built on the 5G New Radio (NR) standard and aiming to offer a balanced approach to connectivity, the RedCap standard has been developed to enable the production of smaller and more cost-efficient 5G devices with reduced complexity, enabling implementation and operation of cost- and energy-efficient devices for a wide range of IoT applications.

The RedCap Special Interest Group from the global mobile ecosystem trade association is designed to bring together leading telecommunications companies wishing to track, boost and promote the ecosystem for 5G RedCap network deployments, connected IoT devices, FWA devices and service launches.

To deploy RedCap, the GSA emphasised that operators must first have a 5G standalone network, making the ongoing expansion of 5G standalone (SA) networks worldwide a guide to RedCap readiness.

As of February 2025, GSA identified 154 operators in 63 countries investing in 5G standalone. When assessing the global status of 5G RedCap in a March 2025 report, the GSA identified 26 operators in 18 countries that are currently investing in RedCap technology, indicating the early stage of its development. This report highlighted what 5G RedCap entails and its advantages for operators, and introduces enhanced RedCap (eRedCap) and the potential in this nascent area to shape the ecosystem.

The GSA RedCap SIG will bring together suppliers from across the ecosystem to track and promote the status of RedCap products, features and mobile networks.

SIG partners and members can promote their RedCap-enabled products via the GSA website and GAMBoD databases, while the GSA Research Team will support the work of the SIG with regular industry reports and webinars on the global status of the technology. Founding members of the 5G RedCap SIG include Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Viavi Solutions.

Read more about 5G RedCap 5G-Advanced, RedCap set to drive 5G market: Latest evolution of next-generation mobile technology and low-load next-generation mobile wireless standard set to be key engines of 5G market.

MediaTek unveils RedCap services: Looking to advance a transition to the 5G-NR wireless standard for enterprise and industrial IoT applications, leading fabless semiconductor company introduces modem technology and chipset family.

Qualcomm reveals operator support for 5G RedCap: OEMs and operators select Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System for 5G RedCap to enable smaller and more cost-efficient 5G devices, with launches beginning in 2024.

Nokia, du look to lead in UAE with 5G-Advanced RedCap: Leading MENA operator says trial of low-load next-generation mobile wireless standard shows readiness to trial innovative use cases that could unlock revenue opportunities in the internet of things and Industry 4.0.

Joe Barrett, president of the Global Mobile Suppliers Association, said the time had come for the industry ecosystem to work together to promote, track and report on the true status of the technology and collectively expand the RedCap ecosystem globally.

“5G RedCap is still in its initial stages of development and growth, particularly when it comes to compatible devices and chipsets,” he said. “Nevertheless, indications of future growth for 5G RedCap are already emerging.

“5G RedCap’s role as the bridge for mid-tier IoT applications, coupled with the clear demand for IoT connectivity providers based on LTE technologies, indicates a promising market, with significant growth expected in the medium to long term, especially as 5G New Radio continues its global expansion and the capabilities of LTE technologies diminish,” said Barrett. “RedCap can also help serving some FWA scenarios thanks to its lower cost device capabilities.”

Membership of GSA groups, including the RedCap Special Interest Group, covers areas of special interest including 4G/5G fixed wireless access and private mobile networks, and is open to all GSA Executive and Ordinary Members, and GSA Associates.