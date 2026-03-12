CES 2026: AI gets physical

In a previous round-up of the action at CES 2026, we looked at how the show has made a giant leap from its background in consumer electronics and entertainment to being the bedrock of applications in the industrial space, such as automotive.

If this evolution could be summed up by the actions of an individual company, one would really have to choose LG as the exemplar. In 2024, LG announced that, as part of a general pivot away from its traditional markets, it would hit the accelerator towards raising its presence in the automotive market to deliver unique experiences in the domain.

In 2023, LG announced it was working with global mobility tech company Magna to deliver “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin, building a cross-domain cockpit computing system into a single system on chip (SOC), representing a “flexible and cost-effective solution” for manufacturers.

At the heart of this drive would be artificial intelligence (AI), it said, to deliver unique experiences and create a cross-domain platform integrating advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) technologies.

At CES 2026, Affectionate Intelligence with automotive applications was at the core of the electronics giant’s fittingly vast display of technologies spanning home, mobility and lifestyle spaces. The general theme was “Innovation in tune with you”, which was intended to show how Affectionate Intelligence integrates devices, solutions and environments for adaptive, context-aware operations such as in-vehicle features.

Immersive journeys LG’s AI-powered in-vehicle displays at CES 2026 were intended to demonstrate how on-device multimodal generative AI (GenAI) can create individualised, immersive experiences throughout car journeys. They were demonstrated through three core systems: mobility display solutions, automotive vision systems and in-vehicle entertainment. The first is designed to convert a car windscreen into a display surface for real-time driving information and mixed-reality content during autonomous operation. Automotive vision uses eye-tracking, driver monitoring and interior sensing to detect attention levels and passenger states, enabling adaptive safety functions and personalised interactions. The in-vehicle entertainment aspect supports content streaming between home and car, and enables communication through vehicle side windows. Sony Honda Mobility launches Afeela 1 at CES 2026 LG’s journey has gained significant mileage through partnerships with Zoom and Microsoft Xbox, looking to transform vehicles into what it calls dynamic software-driven experience hubs. In the former case, the intention was to create a new workplace for business users in a changing world of work. The latter, unveiled in 2025, represented the gaming platform’s first integration at scale into the automotive space, and it was all part of the company’s aim to meet players wherever they are, streaming the entire Xbox experience with a compatible controller in the car. In a similar vein, gaming was a core feature in the debut of a new prototype vehicle, Afeela 1, presented at CES 2026 by Sony Honda Mobility (SHM). Established in 2022, joint venture mobility tech company SHM combines Sony’s technological consumer electronics legacy and Honda’s automotive expertise. Its stated mission is to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility services. SHM said it has been continuously enhancing its ADAS, Afeela Intelligent Drive, while evolving it into an end-to-end AI model that integrates a Vision-Language Model (VLM). Starting with Level 2+ driver assistance that supports travel from the departure point to the destination, the company aims to achieve Level 4-equivalent capabilities in the future, transforming the in-vehicle space into a “drive-less” environment. And very much part of this new space are Sony’s gaming products. SHM is drawing on Sony’s PlayStation division to support gaming within Afeela, with the ability to use Sony Remote Play to stream games from a PlayStation console within a car through the Afeela in-built entertainment system.

Safe travels Like Sony, Google used CES to offer a clear view of its “strong commitment” to the connected vehicle sector. With its partners, Google has been attempting to establish a unified reference platform aimed at addressing accelerated development cycles, strengthening quality assurance and streamlining production for vehicle manufacturers. The intended result is to allow automakers to create next-generation vehicles that use agentic AI to better anticipate, react and adapt to driver needs. Specifically at CES, Google and colleagues showed how to simplify the deployment of next-generation AI agents with its Gemini Enterprise platform. This is an evolution of the Automotive AI Agent announced at the IAA Mobility show in Munich in 2025. By aligning its AAOS roadmaps with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, Google believes it is creating a foundation for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and in-vehicle infotainment systems. The intelligent mobility technology has been redefined for the GenAI era, connecting vehicles to the cloud using an architecture that blends on-device and cloud models. This approach is designed to enable real-time personalisation for drivers and help speed up the roll-out of new features such as advanced voice-based assistants. For drivers, the benefits claimed from such technology include smarter, safer and more adaptive vehicles, with dynamic personalisation and multimodal interfaces that offer always-on AI-driven features to enhance convenience and safety. In addition to its core software, Google was joined at CES by parent Alphabet-owned autonomous vehicle producer Waymo. While the Waymo presence at the show was somewhat understated compared with the big guns in the car market, the company was able to show the next parts of its growing fleet, with a rebrand of its core range and expansions of its fleet’s reach. Waymo currently serves a number of markets in the US, with more in the pipeline. Just weeks after the show ended, Waymo announced that by September 2026 it hopes to operate a robotaxi service in London.

Heading for autonomy While Waymo vehicles have been traditionally made by the likes of Jaguar and Hyundai, CES saw a new Waymo minivan, which will carry the Ojai brand. The all-electric vehicle, made in partnership with Chinese vehicle firm Zeekr, comes with the latest version of its Waymo Driver autonomous driving technology. Waymo says it has already acquired vast amounts of driving knowledge through millions of miles’ worth of automotive experiences on public roads, and billions more in simulation. As such, it claims that the volume of driving data it has acquired will allow it to take autonomous driving technology further than anyone else, already allowing it to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities. Before a Waymo Driver begins operating in a new area, the company first maps out the intended territory, from lane markers to stop signs to curbs and pedestrian crossings. Instead of relying solely on external data such as GPS, which the firm says can lose signal strength, Waymo Driver can use custom maps matched with real-time sensor data – from sources including LiDAR, radar, cameras – and AI to determine its exact road location. The company said that through various sensors and AI, its vehicles can decipher what’s around them – distinguishing pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles and other objects – and then use AI to plan the best subsequent action or route to take. Waymo Driver determines the exact trajectory, speed, lane and steering necessary to allow the vehicle to behave safely throughout a journey.