Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone IoT deploy connected cars across MENA region

Looking to empower customers in the Middle East, Vodafone IoT is teaming with Hyundai Motor Group to deploy regulatory-compliant in-car connectivity in Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The collaboration aims to deliver a seamless and intuitive digital experience, empowering drivers to manage and keep their vehicles safe anytime, anywhere.

It will see Vodafone IoT’s network partners in the Middle East region, such as e& UAE, work with Hyundai Motor Group, whose marques include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Vodafone said its Global SIM+ will deliver seamless, reliable and secure in-car connectivity that is compliant with local laws throughout the region.

The managed IoT connectivity system dynamically turns the Global IoT SIM into a local SIM. This offers local network credentials, data routing, compliance with national laws and seamless cross-border connectivity. Such features are seen as making it easier and more efficient for carmakers and manufacturers to launch services in regulated countries, as well as giving them global access to connected services.

Vodafone IoT believes the capabilities delivered by its partnerships with local network providers can ensure compliance, provide network resilience and reliable connectivity. Together, the network partners provide coverage in the region, advanced IoT capabilities and local expertise, enhancing the quality and reliability of Hyundai Motor Group’s connected services in the Middle East.

The Vodafone IoT managed connectivity platform also integrates directly into a local network partner’s infrastructure so that manufacturers can manage their global IoT estate from a single platform, giving them both global reach and centralised control over their operations.

“As manufacturers look to deploy connected vehicles in diverse geographies, it is vitally important that they are provided with connectivity that’s reliable, secure and compliant with national regulations,” said Vodafone IoT CEO Erik Brenneis.

“We are proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to deliver innovative in‑car connectivity powered by our Global SIM+, which provides local credentials and a seamless cross‑border service. It turns vehicles into secure connected platforms, keeping drivers and passengers safe, informed and connected. Together, we will extend these capabilities to more countries and more cars, shaping the future of connected mobility.”

Building on these capabilities, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis customers in the Middle East will now have access to a wide range of connected car features, including remote vehicle control, real-time status monitoring and enhanced convenience services.

“The launch of Connected Car Services in the Middle East, aligned with the software-defined vehicle strategy of Hyundai Motor Group, represents a meaningful step toward delivering intelligent, personalised mobility experiences – empowering our customers with seamless connectivity and regionally tailored digital services that will redefine how they interact with their vehicles,” said Hyunwoo Go, head of the connectivity business team at Hyundai Motor Group.

“Thanks to Vodafone IoT’s leading managed connectivity platform, we are not just connecting cars, we are connecting people to a world of new possibilities, making their lives easier, safer and more enjoyable by combining our leadership in automotive innovation with Vodafone’s expertise in IoT.”

Going forward, Vodafone IoT and Hyundai plan to expand their in-car connectivity partnership to new countries in the Middle East and Africa in the near future.