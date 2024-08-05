UK mobile continues performance improvements in H1

Mobile analyst RootMetrics has revealed data showing that improvements in performance and variety have gained pace during the first half of 2024, with leading operator EE wining the overall provider award for the 22nd consecutive time.

RootMetrics conducted more than 600,000 tests in the first half of 2024 to measure the consumer mobile experience across the UK. To provide a complete picture of performance across all spaces where smartphones are used, the report showed how operators fared across the entirety of the UK, the four nations, and 16 of the most populated metropolitan markets across the country.

In addition to offering a more current picture of mobile performance and reflect a rise in the usage of interactive mobile apps for gaming, web conferencing and OTT messaging apps for basic communications, the report was said to have placed a greater emphasis on data performance compared with 2023.

For the test, RootMetrics performed 625,047 tests across the UK, tested 795 indoor locations, and drove 22,909 miles in the process. It used the latest Samsung 5G-enabled smartphones purchased off the shelf from operator stores to test both 4G LTE and 5G performance on the networks of EE, Three, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) and Vodafone. Tests were conducted while driving and walking during the day and night, both indoors and outdoors.

As it delivered its results for mobile performance in the first half of 2024, RootMetrics stressed that providing excellent service across the entire UK is a significant challenge and that to earn an awards, operators must show outstanding performance across all the diverse areas where people use their smartphones, including big cities, small towns, highways, rural areas, and everywhere in between.

Given these criteria, for the first half of 2024, EE won the UK Overall RootScore Award for the 22nd consecutive time. EE’s results spanned all levels of testing and the operator won or shared every UK-wide award, cementing EE’s status as the UK’s best network for 11 straight years and counting. It won more awards than any other operator in the testing across the nations and in major metropolitan markets. EE also edged past Three to deliver the best 5G experience for UK consumers.

It wasn’t all bad news for Three UK, however. The operator shared the UK Text RootScore Award in the first half of 2024, while ranking second in multiple categories. Over the course of the past six months it was found to have continued to deliver improved median download speeds in major metropolitan markets, and the operator posted strong 5G results in general.

VMO2’s performance in UK-wide and nation testing remained generally similar to those from the latter part of 2023, but the operator showed improved 5G availability and speeds in most of the cities tested in the new report. The operator also continued to post good text results in our metro area testing.

For the first half of 2024, Vodafone was seen to have delivered fast speeds, improved 5G results and performed well in Northern Ireland. It continued to deliver good speeds in major cities, exceeding 100 Mbps in three markets in H1 2024, compared with zero six months earlier. The operator also improved its 5G results compared with the last report, increasing its 5G availability and 5G median download speeds in several cities. Vodafone took home the second most nation-level awards.

EE’s aggregate median download speed of 79.8 Mbps (up from 68.6 Mbps in H2 2023) was nearly twice as fast as that of any other operator. Three’s aggregate median download speed of 44.5 Mbps marked an improvement from 32.2 Mbps in 2H 2023 and was faster than the speeds of Virgin Media O2 (23.3 Mbps) and Vodafone (42.8 Mbps).

The BT-owned EE was also found to have a top combination of 5G availability plus performance, narrowly edging out Three UK to and earn the Best 5G Experience prize in H1 2024. It increased its 5G median download speeds in 13 cities since the end of last year, while offering higher 5G availability in 14 markets. The operator also recorded 5G median download speeds over 100 Mbps in every market tested, with speeds of at least 200 Mbps in nine of those cities, and topping 300 Mbps in Liverpool.

Major mobile operators in the UK have continued to show improved 5G availability in the testing over the course of the past few years. EE and Three topped 60% 5G availability during UK-wide testing, while Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone clocked in at 55.9% and 47.2%, respectively. No operator topped 60% in the second half of 2023.