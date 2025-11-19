Fibre flies as improved 5G sees record UK mobile data consumption

As the country’s mobile comms operators increase the reach and roll-out of 5G standalone networks, the UK has become a mobile data-hungry nation, with mobile users consuming nearly a fifth (18%) more mobile data than a year ago, according to research from communications regulator Ofcom.

And while the 5G market was gaining huge momentum, the latest version of Ofcom’s annual Connected nations report also found full-fibre networks’ reach was growing strongly but that many users were not taking advantage of them.

The study found that consumers were using over 1.2 billion GB each month, the equivalent of streaming 400 million football matches in HD, watching 315 billion TikToks, or sending 1.3 quadrillion text-only WhatsApp messages.

Showing just how the UK’s comms infrastructure was changing, the report revealed that while 4G still accounts for the majority of mobile data traffic, 5G data use grew by more than half (53%) in the past year. The rise in subscribers to fixed wireless access (FWA) services was identified as a significant contributor to the overall growth of data traffic on mobile networks.

To keep up, mobile networks were deploying 5G standalone to provide users with a faster, better and more powerful experience. The report – which includes new and exclusive data on standalone 5G (5G SA) coverage for the first time – revealed that 83% of the UK had access to full 5G from at least one mobile network. Overall, 5G coverage outdoors is available from at least one operator in 97% of the UK – up from 95% in 2024. This ranged from 64% to 89% between the mobile networks nationally.

In the fixed connectivity arena, the report revealed a rapid roll-out of full-fibre broadband continues, with 78% of homes (23.7 million) now having access, up from 20.7 million (69%) a year ago. But Ofcom also noted that while using fibre optic cables all the way to the home instead of copper lines means much faster, more reliable broadband – less than half of those with access sign up.

Despite fibre take-up increasing from 35% to 42% this year, Ofcom warned that millions are still missing out on a broadband upgrade that could mean buffer-free streaming, seamless gaming, and saying goodbye to awkward freezes during video calls. Taking full-fibre and cable networks together, the report calculated that 26.4 million homes (87%) now have access to a gigabit-capable broadband connection, over half (56%) of which actually take it up.

Another key connectivity trend for 2025 was a surge in satellite broadband, with Starlink increasing its UK customers to over 100,000 for the first time. Starlink connections rose by over a quarter, from around 87,000 to over 110,000. A majority of those were in rural areas, and more than 12,000 were in places that can’t get decent fixed line or wireless broadband.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for infrastructure and connectivity, said: “The UK’s demand for data continues to grow as we live increasingly connected lives. For years, operators have been delivering 5G services while using old 4G networks to do most of the legwork. But now, the race to deliver the UK’s full 5G future is on.”