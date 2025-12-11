UAE’s e& enterprise brings Amdocs and Nvidia AI into live telco operations

UAE’s e& enterprise is moving beyond experimental artificial intelligence (AI) pilots to shift generative AI (GenAI) into production, selecting Amdocs and Nvidia to help run domain-specific AI agents across customer care, retail and network operations. The move marks one of the region’s first serious attempts to operationalise GenAI inside a telecoms environment rather than keeping it confined to small-scale trials.

At the centre of the project is Amdocs’ amAIz platform, which acts as both an orchestration layer and a safeguard. Instead of relying on generic large language models (LLMs), the system uses telco-trained agents designed for tasks such as resolving customer issues, supporting retail staff and analysing operational data.

What makes this deployment notable is not just the technology itself, but the governance surrounding it. Amdocs provides guardrails, audit trails, access controls and privacy checks, enabling generative AI to function safely in systems where mistakes can affect millions of subscribers.

“This collaboration with Amdocs, which expands on our recent work on AI-enabled telco autonomous stores, underscores our commitment to innovation, consistently unlocking new efficiencies and enhancing customer experiences,” said Marwan Bin Shakar, acting chief technology and information officer (CTIO) at e& UAE.

“By being one of the first service providers to integrate GenAI, we are helping lead the industry’s transformation toward an AI-driven future. We are deploying telco-specific agents with built-in guardrails to enhance customer care, retail and network operations, delivering faster resolution times, smarter recommendations and clear efficiency gains. This is a pragmatic step that scales innovation responsibly, securely, cost-effectively and with tangible outcomes for our customers.”

The deployment is reinforced by Nvidia AI Enterprise, including NeMo and a suite of microservices that support the creation and scaling of customised generative models. For Nvidia, the telecoms sector is becoming a critical domain, combining rich datasets with an urgent need to automate complex workflows.

Chris Penrose, vice-president of telco business development at Nvidia, described AI agents as “defining the future of work by supercharging generative AI with reasoning and taking outcome-oriented actions”.

For e&, the strategy goes beyond operational efficiency. The operator expects GenAI to reduce pressure on call centres, speed up in-store support and improve recommendations for customers. It also sees an opportunity to create digital services and enterprise offerings. The initiative builds on earlier collaborations between e& and Amdocs, including AI-enabled autonomous stores, and positions the operator as one of the first to adopt production-ready generative AI at scale.

“Our collaboration with e& UAE is a critical proof point of the important role generative AI plays in telecom industry transformation,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs.

“E& UAE is now one of the first to embrace generative AI to make measurable improvements to their business, providing their customers with enhanced experiences and improving operating efficiency at the same time. Enabled in part by our continued work with Nvidia, this is not just a technological milestone, but an important inflexion point in production-scale generative AI experience innovation, setting the stage for expansion to additional key telecom domains in the future.”

Across the Gulf region, telecoms operators are accelerating automation and AI adoption as part of wider digital transformation agendas. If e& UAE’s approach proves effective at scale, it could become a blueprint for how carriers integrate AI agents into operational systems without compromising reliability, security or regulatory obligations.