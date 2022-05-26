Amdocs acquires MYCOM OSI to monetise next-generation 5G intelligent services

Communications software and services firm Amdocs has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based MYCOM OSI, a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based cloud network and service assurance solutions to global communications service providers (CSPs).

Founded 25 years ago, MYCOM OSI offers network assurance and experience assurance systems that are designed to enable CSPs, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises to launch and manage 5G and enterprise services with high performance, at scale. As well as its London HQ, MYCOM OSI has offices in the US, France, the UAE, India and Singapore. It was the first service assurance supplier to offer its applications on the public cloud as a subscription-based SaaS.

MYCOM OSI’s service assurance suite comprises performance management, fault management and service quality management, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to detect and predict anomalies and enable intent-driven closed-loop operations through automated remediation and AIOps. The company also delivers 5G assurance applications and solutions to multiple customers with 5G networks, as well as serving wireline operator networks, which are becoming increasingly virtualised, containerised and software defined.

MYCOM OSI believes its cloud-native nature can bring about business benefits such as scalability, cost and reliability, and support the converged network-cloud ecosystem.

Amdocs said the acquisition is designed to expand its network portfolio to include end-to-end service and network orchestration by bringing key assurance capabilities to power the next generation of networks.

Amdocs’ board of directors has approved the transaction for a consideration of about $188m in cash which, subject to satisfying the conditions to closing, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue from MYCOM OSI is expected to be immaterial in fiscal 2022 and will add less than 1% to total revenue on an annualised basis. Amdocs also expects the impact of the acquisition on non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be neutral in the full fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

“This is a strategic growth move that builds on our other recent successful acquisitions in the network and cloud space and executes on three of our core strategic pillars – intelligent network automation, 5G and cloud,” said Amdocs president and chief executive officer Shuky Sheffer. “As the network and services of the 5G era become increasingly dynamic and complex, a holistic, end-to-end approach is key and can only be achieved with a powerful AI-backed assurance solution suite. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome the highly talented and dedicated MYCOM OSI team to Amdocs.”

MYCOM OSI chief executive officer Andrew Coll added: “MYCOM OSI has a track record of continuous innovation and helping service providers around the world predict and resolve network problems before they impact customers, while reducing operational costs through automation and AI.

“We’re excited to be embarking on the next chapter of our company story as part of the Amdocs family as we bring our combined expertise together under one roof. At a time of rapid transformation in the communications sector, the combined scale and deep domain expertise will create a unique and broad range of complementary and innovative solutions, such as closed-loop automation to help service providers in deploying 5G networks and services at scale.”