Amdocs unveils next-gen fibre offer

Looking to accelerate and streamline the deployment of its gigabit-based services, and claiming to be capitalising on recent acquisitions in the industry domain, Amdocs has announced the next generation of its fibre offering.

Amdocs is currently working with more than 40 service providers worldwide in simplifying and speeding the deployment and management of fibre. It boasts a track record of designing more than 1.2 million fibre route miles globally in addition to employing experts taking advantage of modern programme management tools to deliver faster deployments and maintain accountability throughout the process.

The enhanced offering is said to introduce a framework and automation capabilities to accelerate the planning, design, deployment and operation of fibre networks, with the result of yielding more cost-effective deployment for global service providers. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI-driven automation and real-time decisioning in business and operations support systems, Amdocs believes that it can offer processes and network assurance to improve customer service efficiency

Moreover, the communication and media experiences provider says a newly formed teaming agreement with IQGeo – a developer of geospatial network lifecycle management software for telecom and utility operators – further enhances these capabilities.

Amdocs will integrate IQGeo’s network management software to its offering, offering the opportunity to visualise, update and manage network assets in real time and to automate key aspects of the planning and design process. Amdocs said this will drive faster deployment times and reducing the complexity of managing large-scale fibre projects.

Selected benefits for service providers are said to include: 30% faster deployment times for fibre roll outs; reduction of cabling and trenching by 10% or more; a “significant” reduction in network management cost by seamlessly integrating existing systems, replacing manual processes and reducing errors.

Amdocs’ fibre offering will also look to provide zero-touch automation capabilities that streamline complex fibre deployment processes. Benefits are said to include the creation of a unified, future-ready solution that supports both greenfield and brownfield deployments, allowing them to optimise time to market, reduce operational costs and improve overall network performance.



Commenting on the new collaboration, IQGeo CEO Richard Petti said: “We are excited to collaborate with Amdocs to deliver unmatched value to our mutual customers, providing the telecommunications industry with fibre solutions that help broadband operators achieve faster, more efficient fibre network deployment and operations.

“Together, we will provide integrated software and services and innovative new use cases that are purpose-built for fibre network deployment and operations teams to drive business growth and thrive for years to come.”



Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, said: “As increasing their share of the growing broadband market with fibre offerings becomes increasingly critical to service providers around the globe, our fibre solutions will help service providers manage fibre deployment from inception to operations.

“Service providers know that seamless connected experiences matter, and broadband is often critical to creating those experiences. Our enhanced offering, including IQGeo’s advanced network management capabilities, will help service providers achieve differentiated experiences for their customers more quickly and efficiently.”