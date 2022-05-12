Amdocs unveils digital transformation and SaaS support

In a flurry of activity with leading communications and entertainment providers across the Atlantic in the UK, Amdocs will not only provide Virgin Media with what it calls a flexible entertainment subscription experience, but has also completed an end-to-end digital transformation project with Three UK. It has also implemented cloud-based business assurance services for T-Mobile to accelerate merger synergies.

The Virgin Media engagement will see Amdocs provide the UK-based cableco with a public cloud-based, software-as-a-service, scalable platform to deliver digital and over-the-top (OTT) subscription offerings designed to deliver a “seamless” integration for customers using streaming video services.

Under the project, consumers will be given the ability to add entertainment subscriptions to their monthly bill or use them as part of a bigger bundle with their existing broadband, mobile and entertainment packages.

For the project, Amdocs is deploying its MarketONE platform on the public cloud to deliver the digital and OTT service offerings, enabling Virgin to add new OTT partners so that customers have the flexibility to add multiple subscription services.

Meanwhile, leading UK operator Three UK has announced it has completed an end-to-end digital transformation project with Amdocs to provide its enterprise customers with a customer experience offering and establish a flexible, responsive service model, providing an improved omnichannel digital experience.

The 15-month project – encompassing scoping through to building of the cloud infrastructure and launch – is said to be part of the operator’s plan to reshape the UK business connectivity market by providing its enterprise customers with what it calls “innovative” new services.

As the project’s lead systems integrator, Amdocs implemented several of its cloud-native digital enablement services, and has also been instrumental in the development of a soon-to-be-launched mobile app, which will enable a consumer-like digital experience for Three UK’s business customers.

Amdocs will continue to operate the platform for the next six years, providing services including next-generation automation, machine learning and anomaly-detection capabilities.

“This project with Amdocs has been a pivotal, strategic element of our B2B digital transformation, and gives us a solid foundation as we continue to innovate and ensure our business customers enjoy next-generation experiences,” said Three UK managing director of business Mike Tomlinson.

“The fast deployment of the full B2B BSS/OSS stack is one of the most successful IT transformations we have experienced. We now have a digital platform on which our exciting propositions can be launched in the coming months and years.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, added: “More than ever, B2B customer experiences are expected to feel frictionless, as they do in the consumer world. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Three UK on delivering innovation to a dynamic B2B segment that, at the end of the day, brings real value and pounds to their customers. We’re proud to announce this as another key milestone in our digital transformation journey with Three UK and the Hutchison Group.”

Across the Atlantic from the UK operators, T-Mobile USA has implemented the Amdocs artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business assurance offering on Amazon Web Services to support the accuracy of its streaming conversion programme for its Sprint customers.

The Amdocs data and AI platform, with its business assurance module, is designed to detect deviations and inconsistencies of customer billing and financial information while migrating to new systems. This, assures Amdocs, will facilitate data completeness, economic correctness and SOX compliance, as well as minimal non-financial exposure to T-Mobile.