Three counts on Amdocs to support enterprise business expansion

Three has engaged Amdocs as the prime systems integrator in a multi-year managed services deal, as part of its plans to build an omni-channel digital business system to grow its business-to-business (B2B) services in the UK.

In the partnership, Amdocs says it will go beyond mobile and deliver world-class digital consumer-like customer experiences to enterprises. It is contracted to enable Three UK to provide its enterprise customers with what it calls “innovative” services that can be deployed and scaled on demand, enabling faster time to market and an enhanced customer experience.

“We have an ambitious plan for the growth of our enterprise operations, building on the successful launch of our SME offer, Three Means Business, in 2019,” said Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer at Three UK & Ireland.

“This partnership with Amdocs will enable us to create modern and innovative solutions that will challenge the status quo and meet the evolving needs of UK businesses. We are looking forward to working alongside them to provide world-class experiences and exciting new services at speed to B2B customers.”

Amdocs notes that in the new era of light-touch, automated operations, having a slick and informative self-service experience for all customers, including business users, is more important than ever.

Amdocs’ agreement with Three UK follows a series of commissions from service providers deploying its systems to modernise their enterprise business segments. The objective, says Amdocs, is to accelerate providers’ journeys to the cloud and enable them to gain more B2B revenues and customers. It cites a business-led managed transformation project at Three Ireland as a prime example.

In the new deal, Three owner CK Hutchison Holdings plans to work with Amdocs to use its existing business processes and functionality to expand its B2B presence in the UK. Its UK enterprise offerings will include a number of Amdocs services and digital enablement solutions, as well as the development of a mobile application to enable a consumer-like digital experience.

“Three UK is a leader in the UK market and Amdocs is delighted to have been chosen by Three UK to support the development of its innovative enterprise services,” said Amdocs CMO Gary Miles. “Organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin, and we look forward to working closely alongside Three UK as it grows its enterprise customer base, delivering exciting new customer experiences.”

As Amdocs was revealing its partnership with Three UK, it also announced that, in response to evolving industry demand and the growth of global content distribution, its subsidiary Juice Worldwide was expanding its global distribution operations with the launch of Juice International in the UK.

The company also plans to align its focus, core services and investments to support its customers’ global distribution priorities, including adjusting its strategy with respect to bespoke licensing and increasing its resources to support over-the-top, studio, network and CSP distribution and licensing services.