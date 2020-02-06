Vodafone, Orange tap Amdocs to boost Spanish business offers

The Spanish subsidiaries of leading global telcos Orange and Vodafone have turned to communications and media software and services provider Amdocs to support their ambitions in dealing with large-scale IT and business transformation and automated journey management.

Orange Spain has chosen Amdocs’ digital portfolio to drive new services and revenue in the digital economy, and the project encompasses a large-scale IT and business transformation – including a multi-year contract with managed services, the managed upgrade of tens of legacy systems and technology provided by multiple partners.

The telco is looking to upgrade portfolio pieces in shorter intervals to enable its IT function to better meet the evolving needs of Orange Spain’s business.

The project will see amdocsONE, the Amdocs set of cloud-native, modular and open offerings, deployed on AWS so that Orange can bring improved customer experience, smart monetisation and faster service delivery. The service also supports Orange Spain in achieving continuous enhancements in conjunction with business priorities in a DevOps, agile manner.

“Today’s digital-native customers expect a superior experience,” said Jose Luis Barcenilla Visus, programme director at Orange Spain. “It has never been more critical in this competitive environment to leverage the strength of our different brands and our rich service portfolio, and to enable our customers to mix and match these in the most appealing manner.”

“We’re confident that with Amdocs, we will have the velocity to serve our business needs as we evolve in this dynamic, changing market.

“This investment in consolidating and modernising our systems is a major business priority,” he said. “It will help us to take greater advantage of all our in-house capabilities, rapidly explore the potential for new lines of business and leverage the vast ecosystem of digital players in the marketplace.”

In the new project with Vodafone Spain, Amdocs’ digital engagement capabilities will offer the advantage of unifying the telco’s customer journeys across multiple online channels for quicker and more personalised experiences.

The project is intended to enable Vodafone Spain to understand its customer journeys across all assisted and unassisted touchpoints of the digital business, including SMS, Facebook, Twitter, website and in-app interactions.



By partnering with Amdocs and NICE inContact, Vodafone Spain is said to be able to better understand its customers and the context of all interactions, growing commerce revenue by making more relevant predictive care and promotional offers to customers, including integration with TOBi, Vodafone’s virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence.

“As part of our digital-first strategy, we needed a platform that would enhance the customer journey, improve the efficiency of our customer service agents and be scalable,” said Pedro García Navarro, head of digital engineering at Vodafone Spain. “An important part of this project was to unify all of our digital communications in a short space of time.

“Partnering with Amdocs and NICE inContact has enabled us to integrate all of our digital channels so that we can provide a more consistent level of customer care based on our now more comprehensive knowledge of the customer’s journey across the entire digital ecosystem.”