How police live facial recognition subtly reconfigures suspicion

Police use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology reconfigures suspicion in subtle yet important ways, undermining so-called human-in-the-loop safeguards.

Despite the long-standing controversies surrounding police use of LFR, the technology is now used in the UK to scan millions of people’s faces every year. While initial deployments were sparse, happening only every few months, they are now run-of-the-mill, with facial recognition-linked cameras regularly deployed to events and busy areas in places like London and Cardiff.

Given the potential for erroneous alerts, police forces deploying the technology claim that a human will always make the final decision over whether to engage someone flagged by an LFR system. This measure is intended to ensure accuracy and reduce the potential of unnecessary police interactions.

However, a growing body of research highlighting the socio-technical nature of LFR systems suggests the technology is undermining these human-in-the-loop safeguards, by essentially reshaping (and reinforcing) police perceptions of who is deemed suspicious and how police interact with them on the street as a result.

A growing body of research According to one paper from March 2021 – written by sociologists Pete Fussey, Bethan Davies and Martin Innes – the use of LFR “constitutes a socio-technical assemblage that both shapes police practices yet is also profoundly shaped by forms of police suspicion and discretion”. The authors argue that while under current police powers, officers recognising someone may constitute grounds for a stop and search, this changes when LFR is inserted into the process, because the “initial recognition” does not result from an officer exercising discretion. “Instead, officers act more akin to intermediaries, interpreting and then acting upon a (computer-instigated) suggestion originating outside of, and prior to, their own intuition,” the sociologists wrote. “The technology thus performs a framing and priming role in how suspicion is generated.” More recently, academics Karen Yeung and Wenlong Li argued in a September 2025 research paper that, given the potential for erroneous matches, the mere generation of an LFR match alert is not in itself enough to constitute “reasonable suspicion”, which UK police are required to demonstrate to legally stop and detain people. “Although police officers in England and Wales are entitled to stop individuals and ask them questions about who they are and what they are doing, individuals are not obliged to answer these questions in the absence of reasonable suspicion that they have been involved in the commission of a crime,” they wrote. “Accordingly, any initial attempt by police officers to stop and question an individual whose face is matched to the watchlist must be undertaken on the basis that the individual is not legally obliged to cooperate for that reason alone.” Despite being legally required to have reasonable suspicion, a July 2019 paper from the Human Rights, Big Data & Technology Project based at the University of Essex Human Rights Centre, which marked the first independent review into trials of LFR technology by the Metropolitan Police, observed a discernible “presumption to intervene” among police officers using the technology. According to authors Fussey and Daragh Murray, who is a reader in international law and human rights at Queen Mary’s School of Law, this means the officers involved tended to act on the outcomes of the system and engage individuals that it said matched the watchlist in use, even when they did not. As a form of automation bias, the “presumption to intervene” is important in a socio-technical sense, because in practice it risks opening up random members of the public to unwarranted or unnecessary police interactions.

Priming suspicion Although Yeung and Li noted that individuals are not legally obliged to cooperate with police in the absence of reasonable suspicion, there have been instances where failing to comply with officers after an LFR alert has affected people negatively. In February 2025, for example, anti-knife crime campaigner Shaun Thompson, who was returning home from a volunteer shift in Croydon with the Street Fathers youth outreach group, was stopped by officers after being wrongly identified as a suspect by the Met’s LFR system. Thompson was then held for almost 30 minutes by officers, who repeatedly demanded scans of his fingerprints and threatened him with arrest, despite being provided with multiple identity documents showing he was not the individual on the database. Thompson has publicly described the system as “stop and search on steroids” and said it felt like he was being treated as “guilty until proven innocent”. Following the incident, Thompson launched a judicial review into the Met’s use of LFR to stop others ending up in similar situations, which is due to be heard in January 2026. Even when no alert has been generated, there are instances where the use of LFR has prompted negative interactions between citizens and the police. During the Met’s February 2019 deployment in Romford, for example, Computer Weekly was present when two members of the public were stopped for covering their faces near the LFR van because they did not want their biometric information to be processed. Writing to the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) in September 2021 as part of its investigation into policing algorithms, Fussey, Murray and criminologist Amy Stevens noted that while most surveillance in the UK is designed to target individuals once a certain threshold of suspicion has been reached, LFR inverts this by considering everyone that passes through the camera’s gaze as suspicious in the first instance. This means although people can be subsequently eliminated from police inquiries, the technology itself affects how officers see suspicion, by essentially “priming” them to engage with people flagged by the system. “Any potential tendency to defer or over-rely on automated outputs over other available information has the ability to transform what is still considered to be a human-led decision to de facto an automated one,” they wrote. “Robust monitoring should therefore be in place to provide an understanding of the level of deference to tools intended as advisory, and how often and in which circumstances human users make an alternative decision to the one advised by the tool.”