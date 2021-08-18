UK government criticised for proposed facial-recognition guidance

Human rights group Liberty has criticised the UK’s governments proposed update to its “surveillance camera code of practice”, claiming it does not properly take into account court findings on the use of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology by police, or the dangers such a surveillance tool presents.

Guidance on the use of surveillance camera systems by UK police and local authorities was implemented in June 2013, but has not been revised in the eight years since.

According to the government’s website, the proposed draft would update the guidance to reflect the passage of the Data Protection Act in May 2018, as well as the Bridges v South Wales Police (SWP) ruling from August 2020, which deemed the force’s use of LFR technology unlawful.

According to that judgement, SWP’s use of the technology was “not in accordance” with Cardiff resident Ed Bridges’s Article 8 privacy rights; it did not conduct an appropriate Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA); and it did not comply with its Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) to consider how its policies and practices could be discriminatory.

The updated code of practice now says that LFR deployments must take into account the PSED and any potential adverse impact on protected groups; be justified and proportionate; quickly delete any unused biometric data collected.

Police force’s will also need to follow a stricter authorisation process, which will need to be decided by chief police officers, and publish the categories of people to be included on LFR watchlists, as well as the criteria that will be used in determining when and where to deploy the tech.

The government has opened a consultation on the updated code, which ends on 8 September 2021, which is open to a “wide range of stakeholders.”

However, Megan Goulding, a lawyer at human rights group Liberty who was involved in the Bridges case, told IT Pro: "These guidelines fail to properly account for either the court's findings or the dangers created by this dystopian surveillance tool. "Facial recognition will not make us safer, it will turn public spaces into open-air prisons and entrench patterns of discrimination that already oppress entire communities." She added: "It's impossible to regulate for the dangers created by tech that's oppressive by design," and that the safest solution was to ban the technology. A petition launched by Liberty to ban the use of LFR by police and private companies has reached 57,568 signatures by the time of publication.

A publicly accessible record on the collaborative uses of live facial recognition should be created to reduce the secrecy around public-private partnerships, says an advisory body to the Home Office. Although the 20-page code of practice outlines 12 guiding principles that surveillance camera system operators should adopt, LFR is only explicitly mentioned six times at the very end of the document, and does not go into much detail. “I don’t think it provides much guidance to law enforcement, I don’t really it provides a great deal of guidance to the public as to how the technology will be deployed,” Tony Porter, the UK’s former surveillance camera commissioner, told the BBC. Porter, who is now chief privacy officer for facial-recognition supplier Corsight AI, added the code is very “bare bones” as currently written, and further questioned why Transport for London (TfL), which owns thousands of cameras, is not covered in the new code when smaller councils are. In response to the criticism, the Home Office said: “The government is committed to empowering the police to use new technology to keep the public safe, whilst maintaining public trust, and we are currently consulting on the Surveillance Camera Code. “In addition, College of Policing have consulted on new guidance for police use of LFR in accordance with the Court of Appeal judgment, which will also be reflected in the update to the code.” It added that all users of surveillance camera systems including LFR are required to comply with strict data protection legislation.