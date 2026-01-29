Metropolitan Police needs effective constraints on live facial recognition use, court hears

There is virtually nothing in the Metropolitan Police policy to constrain where it deploys live facial recognition (LFR), the High Court has heard during a judicial review into whether the force is using the technology lawfully.

Brought by anti-knife campaigner Shaun Thompson, who was wrongfully identified by the Met’s system and subjected to a prolonged stop as a result, and privacy group Big Brother Watch, the legal challenge revolved around whether there are meaningful safeguards in place to effectively constrain how the Met uses the technology.

Over the course of the two-day hearing, held at the Royal Courts of Justice, lawyers for Thompson and Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo argued that the Met’s use of LFR does not satisfy legality tests, because the policy dictating how officers choose to deploy it is overly broad, opening the technology to arbitrary use.

In particular, they stressed their view that, in practice, the policy essentially allows the Met to deploy the technology in any part of London they choose, because the only criteria limiting where the Met can deploy it is whether it’s a “permitted location”.

The three situations where the Met can use LFR are in “crime hotspots”, including “access routes” to those hotspots; outside public events or critical national infrastructure under “protective security operations”; and locations based on intelligence about “the likely location [of] … sought persons”.

Noting that the force regularly uses watchlists with 16,000 to 17,000 images, they added that there is no real connection between the “who” and “where” when deploying in practice, which risks people being put on watchlists on the chance they will pass an LFR camera.

They also added that of the three use cases under which the Met can deploy LFR, the crime hotspot approach is used in the vast majority of deployments, whereas the other two use cases have only been relied on a handful of times.

‘Permitted locations’ Based on their reading of the Met’s LFR policy and its deployment patterns, the lawyers contended that the only thing in practice constraining choice is whether the deployment area is a “permitted location”, and that the force relies on the hotspot use case because it essentially allows them to drop the technology where they please. Highlighting how vast swathes of London are designated as “crime hotspots” by the force – and the fact that the Met has conducted multiple deployments on the same day, using the same watchlists, but in completely different hotspot locations – they argued this means there is very little link between the “who” and “where” questions of LFR’s use. Other issues raised by Thompson and Carlo’s lawyers include the broad definition of “serious crime” used in this context - which is whether the alleged offence would lead to prison for a year or more, a criteria they said does not appear in any other police or government definition of serious crime; how the mass scale of LFR’s use and its automated nature elevates the level of intrusion; and how the Met has chosen to frame the “why” criteria of the deployment. Highlighting how the Met essentially frames the “why” of LFR as “locating sought persons”, the lawyers argued this is not a constraint on the technology, and simply a description of how it works.