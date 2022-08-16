Most influential women in UK tech: The 2022 longlist

It is now the 11th year Computer Weekly has asked its readers to put forward women they believe we should consider for our annual list of the 50 most influential women in UK tech, and the list of nominations has continued to grow.

Computer Weekly launched the first list of UK tech’s most influential women in 2012 to recognise the technology industry’s brilliant and hard-working women.

In 2012, the list featured only 25 women, since growing to include 50 women each year, as well as a list of Rising Stars and a Hall of Fame designed to showcase both those who are on their way up in the sector, and those who have made a lifetime contribution to tech.

In 2017, Computer Weekly started publishing the longlist of those under consideration when the number of nominations exceeded 160, a number which has grown year-on-year to more than 500 women in 2021, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the technology sector.

This year’s list of nominations has grown bigger still, with more than 600 women considered for this year’s top 50, Rising Stars and Hall of Fame.

A panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, which will be published soon, to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2021.

The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Nash Squared in London on the 19 October 2022.

Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.

The 2021 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew; vice-president global community and belonging, Brandwatch.

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics.

Abi Mohamed, early stage scaling expert, Tech Nation; co-founder/tech lead, Community Growth Ventures.

Abigail Rappaport, global director, enterprise operations, Workplace by Facebook.

Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer of L&D experiences, The House of Griots.

Adelina Chalmers, founder and CTO, The Geek Whisperer.

Adizah Tejani, portfolio, HSBC.

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software.

Akua Opong, senior analyst, London Stock Exchange; advisory board member, Neurodiversity in Business.

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi.

Alex Willard, CEO, Pivigo.

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services.

Alexa Marenghi, senior manager, HR, GTM, Microsoft; founder, Codess.

Alexandra Bolton, executive director, Centre for Digital Built Britain.

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp.

Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, executive director, JP Morgan.

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First.

Alina Timofeeva, associate partner, Oliver Wyman.

Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare.

Alison Ettridge, CEO, Talent Intuition.

Alison McKenzie-Folan, CEO, Wigan Council.

Alison McLaughlin, chair, ScotlandIS.

Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician, ONS.

Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); BCS fellow.

Allison Gardner, senior scientific research fellow, NICE – National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK.

Amandine Flachs, CEO and co-founder of WildMeta.

Amber Shand, frontend engineer, CybSafe.

Amina Aweis, founder, Recipe Mate.

Amma Manso, cyber security expert.

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle Ltd; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership.

Andrea Palmer, principal consultant, Infosys Consulting; BCS Fellow; chair, BCS Women.

Angela Morrison, experienced CIO; non-executive director, HM Land Registry; COO, Cancer Research UK.

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery.

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland.

Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant.

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls.

Anna Holland-Smith, co-founder, Recode; lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic.

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank.

Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram.

Anne Marie Neatham, COO Kindred – powered by Ocado Group, Ocado Group.

Anne Marie Orange, CIO, Transunion.

Anne Rose, managing associate, Mishcon de Reya.

Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal.

Annika Small, co-founder, Cast (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology).

Anushka Davies, head of talent, engagement and diversity, and head of learning and development, Softcat.

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; senior technical programme coordinator, DiRAC – HPC.

Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures’ founder, Muslamic Makers.

Ariane Gadd, principal platform engineering, Slalom Build.

Ash Finnegan, digital transformation officer, Conga.

Asia Sharif, software engineer, NatWest; software engineer mentor, Black Girls in Tech.

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners.

Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity.

Beeban Kidron, founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation.

Belinda Finch, CIO, Three.

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business.

Bella Abrams, IT director, University of Sheffield.

Beth Clarke, consultant engineer, Capgemini Engineering; vice-chair, Wise Young Professionals’ Board.

Bethany Williams, lead for training, education and public/patient involvement, National Pathology Imaging Co-Operative.

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared.

Beverly Clarke, educational consultant, Beverly Clark Consulting; National Centre for Computing Education trainer.

Bhavagaya Bakshi, NHS GP; co-founder, C The Signs.

Bina Mehta, chair, KPMG UK.

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures.

Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks.

Bristy Azmi, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio.

Bukky Babajide, founder and community lead, Female Techpreneur.

Cait O’Riordan, vice-president, product management, search segments, Google.

Camille Baker, professor in Interactive and Immersive Arts; year leader for MA Games Design, University for the Creative Arts.

Carina Namih, general partner, Episode 1 Ventures.

Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight.

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute.

Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services technology consulting, Accenture.

Caroline Carruthers, CEO of Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The Chief Data Officer’s Playbook.

Caroline Gorski, CEO, R² Factory at Rolls-Royce.

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres.

Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT.

Casey Calista, public affairs strategist, Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

Cath Goulding, director of digital risk and security, Cadent Gas Limited.

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs.

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight.

Cecilia Harvey, co-founder, Hyve Dynamics; founder, Tech Women Today.

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females.

Charlotte Crosswell, non-exec director, fintech and innovation advisor.

Charlotte Kirby, vice-president global strategic relations at Salesforce.org.

Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; group CTO, Aztec Group.

Charlotte Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK.

Charlotte Steggall, talent acquisition manager, Kubrick Group.

Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; co-founder and CEO, AViD FM.

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures.

Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP.

Chiara Pensato, CMO, Cutover.

Chibudom Onuorah, software engineer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, OVO.

Christine Ashton, CIO, SUSE.

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director and lead tutor of IT Training Zone Ltd.

Claire Burn, security data engineer, Elastic; global ambassador, Women Who Code Belfast.

Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal; founder and advisor.

Claire Davenport, CEO, notonthehighstreet.com.

Claire Dickson, group CIO, DS Smith.

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify.

Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory.

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health.

Claire Osborne, vice-president of interactive, Inspired Entertainment.

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can.

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK.

Clare Gorman, senior vice-president sales enablement, Clarivate.

Clare Johnson, partnerships and outreach (digital and STEM), University of South Wales; founder, Women in Cyber Wales.

Clare Joy, director, strategy and expansion, Onfido.

Clare Sutcliffe, co-founder, She Wins; vice-president community, Multiverse.

Claudia Natanson, head of information security, AccuWeather; chair, UK Cyber Security Council.

Colleen Wong, founder, Techsixtyfour; founder and CEO, Silver Sircle.

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group; chair, the board of directors at Pop Up Projects.

Daljit Bamford, cheif customer officer, Bento Tech.

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, Angoka.

Daryn Edgar, CEO, LYTT.

Davina Sirisena, founder and CEO, Difference Digital.

Debbie Garside, CIO and head of product, Assured Cyber Protection.

Debbie Green, vice President applications, Oracle UK&I.

Debbie O`Shea, group CIO, National Express.

Debbie Wosskow, co-founder of AllBright; former CEO, Love Home Swap.

Deborah O’Neill, partner and head of Europe digital, Oliver Wyman.

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS).

Deborah Vickers, vice-president product management, Citi; COO, Women in Banking and Finance.

Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC.

Devika Wood, co-founder, Vida Care; senior vice-president of new markets, Orcha.

Devon Edwards Joseph, senior analytics engineer, Spotify.

Diana Biggs, member of the board of digital leaders, World Economic Forum; group chief strategy officer, Valour.

Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa.

Dimple Dalby, engineering manager, Compare the Market.

Dionne Condor-Farrell, agile development lead, Transport for London.

Djamila Guernou, head of technical operations and contact centre, Transport for London.

Doniya Soni-Clark, advanced programmes strategy lead, and policy and public affaird lead, Multiverse.

Dupsy Abiola, head of global innovation, International Airlines Group.

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank.

Edwina Dunn, non-executive director, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation; commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead.

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females.

Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO, Exscientia.

Elaine Bucknor, group CISO and group director of security, Sky.

Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx.

Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour.

Elena Gorman, UX designer, Qrious; advisory member, InnovateHer.

Elena Novokreshchenova, advisor, Bridgeweave.

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups.

Eli Schutze Ramirez, software engineer, Twitter.

Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart.

Elin Ng, co-founder and COO, Salve Technologies.

Elisabetta Zaccaria, founder, Secure Chorus Ltd; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School.

Elizabeth Burroughs, head of data, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour.

Elizabeth Eastaugh, technology leader – logistics and services platform, A.P. Moller.

Elizabeth Varley, advisor – early stage tech advisory group, Silicon Valley Bank.

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions.

Ella Schofield, engineering manager, Bloom & Wild.

Ellie Yell, founder, Fledglink; interim vice-president and UK director, Multiverse.

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO, IRIS Software Group.

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND.

Emily Brooke, founder and NEC, Beryl.cc.

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit.

Emma Cerrone, executive director, agile and digital fitness lead, global digital accelerator, MSD.

Emma Fryer, partner, ERM: Environmental Resources Management.

Emma Lacy, UKIE applications PMO lead, Oracle.

Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity.

Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir ‘em.

Emma McGuigan, advisory board member, Digital Leaders; lead – Intelligent Platform Service, Accenture.

Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and advisor.

Emma Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK.

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni.

Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University.

Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure.

Emma Trickitt, strategic partnerships lead EMEA, diversity recruiting, Google.

Emma Woodman, UKI ServiceNow practice lead; managing director, Accenture.

Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI.

Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; founder, Karisma Kidz and Kami.

Erika Federis, associate, CMS.

Erin Platts, head of EMEA and president of the UK branch, Silicon Valley Bank.

Estelle Johannes, director, member communities UK, CompTIA.

Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK.

Faith La Grange, director, government, Microsoft.

Fanny Corlosquet, senior software engineer, The Economist Newspaper Ltd.

Farah Kanji, cheif people officer, Founders Factory.

Farida Gibbs, founder and CEO, Gibbs Hybrid.

Fateha Majid, founder and CEO, Biye Biye LTD.

Fatimat Gbajabiamila, senior software engineer, Apolitical; founder, Bridgemap.

Faye Holland, founder and director, Cofinitive.

Felicity Burch, executive director, Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation.

Fiona Hudson Kelly, director, Start Scale Sell.

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech.

Flora Tasse, head of CV/AI research, Streem.

Fran O’Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone; director, Pictfor; co-founder Institute of AI.

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance.

Funmi Adewodu, iOS engineer, Spotify.

Gabi Mendelsohn, chief of staff, BibliU.

Gabi Wagenhofer, vice-president markets and midstream digital/CIO trading, shipping and midstream, BP.

Gabriella Talbot, strategic technology delivery manager and co-chair, Aspire Network, The Co-op.

Geetly Bhatia, senior product owner – payments processing, Tyl by NatWest.

Gem Hill, principal quality engineer, Cazoo; founder and self care coach, SelfCare Backpack.

Gem Young, founder, Women of FinTech; chief growth officer, TechPassport.

Gemma Hallett, CEO, miFuture; Head of skills, Fintech Wales.

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis.

Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger.

Georgina Owens, CTO, Liberis.

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative and body>data>space; co-founder, Women Shift Digital

Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor.

Gill Whitehead, CEO, Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum.

Gillian Lamela, executive director, markets cloud architecture and engineering, JP Morgan.

Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice.

Hadley Beeman, technical architecture group member, W3C.

Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli.

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows.

Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and COO, Moonhub.

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering.

Hayley Roberts , CEO and founder, Distology.

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO Werkin.

Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital.

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums.

Heather Savory, non-executive director UK Parliament Information Authority, House of Lords.

Heather Wheeler, parliamentary secretary (digital and data), Cabinet Office.

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry.

Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities.

Helen Boothman, managing director, Evergreen Energy.

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley.

Helen Kelisky, managing director UKI, Google Cloud.

Helen Lamb, vice-president, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu.

Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock.

Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu Ltd.

Helen Needham, managing principal at Capco; founder of Me.Decoded.

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales.

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance.

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and CEO, Equality Group.

Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK.

Holly Smith, resident solutions architech, Databricks.

Indra Joshi, health, research and AI strategist, Palantir Technologies.

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL.

Ira Krachanovskaya, Growth and Marketing Advisor, FemTech Lab.

Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute.

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna (formerly VChain Technology) and Sunflower Relief.

Isabel Chapman, director, Power2Connect.

Isabel Fox, general partner, Outsized Ventures.

Isabel Lewis, frontend engineer, Nutmeg.

Isabelle Duarte, senior vice-president, EMEA CMO, Okta.

Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network.

Jackie Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College.

Jacqui Lipinski, CIO and director of digital and technical services, The Royal College of Art.

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary.

Jane Silber, chair, Diffblue; NED, Pusher.

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip.

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners.

Janet Hughes, programme director, future farming and countryside programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance.

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly.

Jaycee Cheong, senior software engineer, Snyk.

Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2.

Jeni Tennison, co-chair, data governance working group, Global Partnership on AI; Gov.uk advisory board, GDS.

Jennifer Cox, EMEA security engineering manager, Tenable.

Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, head of talent acquisition, Many Pets.

Jennifer Opal, DevOps engineer, HelloSign at Dropbox; board member at Neurodiversity in Business.

Jenny Griffiths, founder and CEO, Snap Vision.

Jess Gosling, senior international policy advisor (innovation), UK Civil Service.

Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London.

Jessica Falk, site reliability engineer, Google.

Jessica Figueras, vice-chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council.

Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe.

Jill Hodges, founder, Fire Tech.

Jin-Yan Gu, principal engineer, NatWest Group.

Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co.

Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl.

Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo.

Joan Lei, data scientist, Aicadium.

Joanna Davinson, executive director, Central Digital and Data Office, Cabinet Office.

Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click.

Joanna Hodgson , UK Country Lead, Red Hat.

Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot.

Joanna Tasker, TLA Education and TLA PropTech Lead.

Joanne Hannaford, CTOO and executive board member, Credit Suisse.

Joanne Smith, founder and CEO, Recordsure; chair, CBI SME Council.

Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO, Myenergi.

Josephine Dalton, senior account director, Lodestone.

Jots Sehmbi, chief digital and technology officer, University of Essex.

Joy Foster, CEO, TechPixies.

Joyeeta Das, ambassador for women in innovation, Innovate UK.

Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob.

Julia Ward, principal client and markets liaison at CTO office, WithSecure.

Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health.

Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti.

Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams.

Julie Watling, managing director, Communications Solutions.

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks.

Juliet Bauer, cheif growth and marketing officer, Kry.

Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University.

June Angelides, investor, Samos Investments.

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet.

Kadine James, CEO and Founder, The Immersive Kind.

Kanta Dihal, senior research fellow, Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge.

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea.

Karen McLaughlan, head of technologies and platforms, Social Security Scotland.

Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS.

Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; EMEA leader, customer success management, Relativtiy.

Karina Vazirova, co-founder, Femtech Lab.

Karrie Liu, director, Hypatia Analytics.

Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and innovation , Vodafone.

Kate Bohn, global head of private markets technology, Macquarie Assets Management; mentor, Women in Fintech.

Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK&I.

Kate Philpot, senior director, global sales enablement, Getty Images.

Kate Rosenshine, director, global technology lead, unicorns and scale ups, Microsoft.

Kate Ross, chief delivery officer, Smart Pension.

Kate Spalding, consultant.

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland.

Katherine Calleja, head of growth strategy, Outfield Technologies; founder, Cambridge Women in Tech.

Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield.

Katia Lang, co-founder, FemTech Lab.

Katie Inns, security consultant, WithSecure.

Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times.

Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health.

Kayla Shapiro, production engineer, Meta.

Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University.

Kerensa Jennings, director, data platforms, BT Group.

Kerry Sinclair, executive vice president of IT, Sage.

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network.

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox.

Kiran Uppal, vice-president projects, Unruly.

Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures.

Kirsten Edmondson, head of software development: authentication, De La Rue.

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data.

Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich.

Kriti Sharma, chief product officer, legal tech, Thomson Reuters; founder, AI for Good UK.

Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital.

Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office.

Laura Barrowman, group CIO, Credit Suisse.

Laura Dawson, CIO, London School of Economics.

Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech.

Lauren Kisser, director, information categories and experiences, Alexa AI, Amazon.

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, founder and CEO, e-Bate.

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and COO, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company.

Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, techUK.

Liane Katz, CEO, MAMA.codes.

Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno.

Lilybeth Go, vice-president data and analytics platforms, BP.

Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre.

Lisa Forte, Partner, Red Goat Cyber Security.

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software.

Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer, KPMG.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle.

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity.

Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha.

Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; chair, Technical Oversight Committee, Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Liz Scott, client engagement director, Tech Nation.

Liz Whitefield, business development director, Hippo Digital.

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation.

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK.

Lorna Allen, CIO, Stepchange.

Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam.

Lou Cordwell, CEO, MagneticNorth; chief creative officer, Magnetic.

Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech.

Louise McCarthy, non-exec director; digital advisor.

Louise O’Shea, CEO, Confused.com; chair, Fintech Wales.

Louise Rix, co-founder and chief medical officer, Béa Fertility.

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance.

Lucie Glenday, Group CEO and founder, MySense.ai.

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software.

Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay.

Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development.

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings.

Lynn Collier, strategic accounts, Syniti.

Magdalena Kron, Rise Global FinTech platform director, Barclays.

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell.

Mahek Vara, founder and CEO, Code Camp.

Mala Mawkin, chief of staff, Leva Clinic.

Mandy Chessell, Egeria open source project lead; founder, Pragmatic Data Research.

Mansata Kurang, founder and CEO, VR Revival.

Maria Axente, AI and AI for good lead, PwC UK; advisory board member, APPG for AI.

Maria McKavanagh, senior growth partner, BP Launchpad.

Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina.

Maria Than, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio.

Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford.

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables.

Marily Nika, product lead (Metaverse avatars and identity), Meta.

Marta Krupinska, head, Google for Startups UK.

Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI.

Maxine Mackintosh, postdoctoral research associate, The Alan Turing Institute; co-founder, One HealthTech.

Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF.

Mel Hayes, global chief people officer, Nash Squared.

Mel Unsworth, global director of customer technology, Yoox Net-A-Porter.

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Baby2Body.

Melinda Roylett, global head of small and medium business, Afterpay.

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, SUSE.

Melissa Hendry, co-founder and managing director, ddroidd.

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum.

Meri Williams, principal, ChromeRose.

Mevish Aslam, founder, Sprinters.

Michelle Darracott, chief strategy officer, Smart.

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, vice-president, global strategic alliance partnerships, Citrix.

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, AI ethics lead, Deloitte UK.

Mignon Mapplebeck, strategy consultant – associate, Carruthers & Jackson.

Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot.

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline.

Misa Ogura, co-founder and CTO, Women Driven Development.

Molly Johnson Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers.

Monika Radclyffe, innovation programme director, Plexal.

Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy.

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox.

Musidora Jorgensen, chief sustainability officer, Microsoft UK.

Myra Hunt and Harriet Green, co-CEOs, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales).

Nabila Salem, group president, Revolent Group.

Nadia Abouayoub, founder, Aifinai.

Nadine Dorries, secretary of state, DCMS.

Nadine Thomson, global CTO, MediaCom.

Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm.

Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone.

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead, Manchester Tech Festival.

Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group.

Natalia Pawlak, co-founder abd COO, MyVentures.

Natalie Billingham, senior vice-president, sales and managing director, EMEA, Akamai.

Natalie Duffield, CEO, WeLink.

Natalie Gammon, digital and cyber security advisor.

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup.

Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good.

Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon.

Neeta Mundra, financial services transformation advisor, Salesforce.

Neeta Patel, non-executive director, advisor, mentor.

Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; marketing lead, Chrome Enterprise EMEA, Google.

Nic Granger, director of corporate, North Sea Transition Authority.

Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite.

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England.

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

Nicola Hodson, vice president of transformation, global sales and marketing, Microsoft; deputy president, TechUK.

Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice-chair.

Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-executive, Titania.

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace.

Niki Trigoni, CTO, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford.

Nikki Kelly, senior vice-president, public sector and defence, Atos Northern Europe.

Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; funding member, Odin.

Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting.

Noor Shaker, senior vice-president and general manager, X-Chem.

Norma Dove-Edwin, chief digital and information officer, Thames Water.

Nova Baines, vice-president cloud DevOps, AVEVA.

Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio.

Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade.

Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First.

Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global head, scientific and technical customer support, Biovia – Dassault Systèmes.

Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach.

Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers.

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK.

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security, BAE Systems.

Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office.

Perrine Farque, founder and MD, Inspired Human.

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, head of new products, Direct Line Group.

Phoebe Greig, co-founder, Women Driven Development; co-director, Lesbians Who Tech, London; senior lead software engineer, Citi Innovation Lab.

Phoebe Thacker, programme lead – data, Google DeepMind.

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots.

Pip White, senior vice-president and GM Slack EMEA, Salesforce.

Pippa Malmgren, partner and senior advisor, Monaco Foundry.

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe.

Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re.

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures.

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech.

Rachael Beer, business development director, Capita Local Public Services.

Rachel Ilan Simpson, head of UX, Multiverse.

Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group.

Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur, previously CEO, Difrent Group.

Rachel Neaman, partner, Strengths Unleashed.

Rachel Phillips, vice-president of UK and Ireland, Okta.

Rachel Steenson, BCS Council; business development manager, Civica.

Rachelle Mills, director of innovation and partnerships, KareInn.

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub.

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition.

Rav Bumbra, founder, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo.

Rebecca Kemp, design director, Future Foundry.

Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment.

Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche.

Rebecca Stephens, deputy director digital and tech policy, DCMS.

Regina Moran, vice-president strategic programs and change, Fujitsu.

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp.

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rita Martins, head of FinTech partnerships, HSBC.

Ritu Mohanka, managing director EMEA, Syndio.

Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior enterprise project manager, Deliveroo.

Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios.

Romanie Thomas, founder and CEO, Juggle Jobs.

Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; CAN programme director, Data,org.

Rosalind Singleton, CEO, Spring Fibre.

Roshana Gammampila, vice-president, Toyota Connected Europe.

Rosie Sherry, founder, Rosieland.

Roxane Heaton, CIO, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rubi Kaur, technology strategy manager, Vodafone Group.

Ruby Melling, talent strategy consultant, Inclusively Tech; community engagement, Manchester Tech Festival.

Ruth Harrison, global head of industry domains, Thoughtworks.

Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK.

Sabrina Castiglione, chief operating officer, Pento.

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership.

Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio.

Sally Wynter, founder, MUHU.

Sam Hall, local government chief digital officer for Wales.

Samantha Evans, head of international, Tech Nation.

Samantha Payne, co-founder and COO, Open Bionics.

Samantha Richardson, customer engagement consultant, Twilio.

Samantha Smith, assistant director of IT and digital services, Cambridgeshire County & Peterborough City Councils.

Sana Khareghani, former head of UK Government Office for AI.

Sandra Taylor, assistant director of IT and digital, Worcestershire County Council.

Sandra Wachter, associate professor and senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford.

Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT.

Sara Sharkey, director, Deloitte.

Sara Simeone, CEO, Niftyz.

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft.

Sarah Atkinson, director ESG, Micro Focus.

Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives.

Sarah Curran, managing director for EMEA, True Fit.

Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant.

Sarah Hunter, director of global public policy, X (Google moonshots).

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech.

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds.

Sarah Rench, co-lead, European cyber security centre of excellence, Avanade.

Sarah Shields, vice-president of central and North Europe channel, Dell Technologies.

Sarah Tulip, head of northern delivery centres, Cognizant; co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital.

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe.

Sarah Wilkinson, CIO, Thomson Reuters.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO, Fintech Wales.

Sarah Winmill, CIO, Business Functions, Ministry of Defence.

Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO, Nuggets.

Shaheen Sayed, senior managing director and technology lead UKI, Accenture.

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange.

Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World.

Sharon Moore, global technical lead for government, IBM Technology.

Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect.

Shefali Roy, founding partner, Stealth Venture Fund.

Sheree Atcheson, global vice-president of diversity and inclusion, Valtech.

Sheridan Ash, technology and innovation, women in technology leader, PwC UK; founder, Tech She Can.

Sherry Vaswani, group CEO, Xalient.

Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab.

Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; TechSheCan steering committee member.

Sian John, director security, compliance and identity strategic growth business development, Microsoft.

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla.

Silka Patel, social value manager, Leidos.

Siobhan Baker, strategy consultant, Coding Black Females.

Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group.

Sonal Shah,vice-president PMO portfolio and projects in remediation tech, Barclays Investment Bank.

Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England.

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network.

Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB.

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs.

Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP.

Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify.

Stephanie Itimi, founder and CEO, Seidea; co-founder and CEO, Protegr.

Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer, Farfetch.

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC.

Sue Whittington, director of operations, Smart.

Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria.

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure.

Suneeta Khutan, vice-president of delivery for EMEA, Collaborative Solutions.

Susan Bowen, CEO, Aptum.

Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure.

Susannah Storey, director general for digital and media policy, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK’s Climate Council.

Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle.

Susie Hargreaves, CEO, Internet Watch Foundation.

Suze Shardlow, developer community manager, Redis.

Suzie Miller, senior cloud solutions architect – Azure, Microsoft.

Sylvia Lu, head of cellular technology strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, UK5G.

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government’s AI Council.

Tamara Lohan, founder and CTO, Mr & Mrs Smith.

Tamara Rajah, chief business and science officer, Holland & Barrett.

Tamsin Ashmore, CFO, Ultima Business Solutions.

Tania Boler, CEO and co-founder of Elvie.

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services.

Tanya Cordrey, vice-president product, Instagram.

Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females.

Tara Donnelly, director of digital care models, NHS England.

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK.

Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove.

Taylor Semelsberger, founder, Miro Solutions UK.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio.

Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, E-Pharmacy.

Tina Götschi, principal, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, exec for eloud engineering, AND Digital.

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io.

Toni Lavender, CTO, Pebble pad.

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder of dressCode.

Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G.

Trish Blomfield, UK country manager, Intel Corporation.

Trish Quinn, digital programme director, Directorate for Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government.

Tristi Tanaka, head of the CMO Office, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity.

Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees.

Valerie Willis, co-founder, Ecomm Merchant Solutions.

Vanessa Vallely, CEO and founder, WeAreTheCity.

Verena Rieser, professor of conversational AI and head of NLP; co-Founder at Alana.

Vibhusha Raval, data innovation Scrum lead, GSK.

Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design.

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua.

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks.

Vicky Wills, CTO, Zego.

Vinny Leach, senior manager, information management and design, Yorkshire Building Society.

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO, AltoVita.

Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable.

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail banking, NatWest Group.

Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic; vice-president, Moonshots at X; member, UK Digital Economy Council; trustee, Alan Turing Institute.

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali.

Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO of Engage Transform.

Yi Luo, angel investor.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I.

Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence.

Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Gapsquare; global future council on equity and social justice, World Economic Forum.

Zarina Pasalic, director of digital experience, EMEA, Cisco.

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire.

Zsanett Bahor, senior analyst, Accenture.

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in IT?