UKtech50 2025 – help us find the most influential people in UK IT

Computer Weekly has launched its 15th annual UKtech50, our search for a definitive list of the movers and shakers in UK technology. We want to recognise the chief information officers (CIOs), industry executives, public servants and business leaders who are driving forward the digital agenda in the UK economy.

This year, Computer Weekly is once again partnering with IT recruitment specialist Harvey Nash, and together our aim is to identify the 50 most influential leaders in UK IT. Whoever comes top of the list will be the person who, in the opinion of our expert judging panel and a reader vote, holds the most influence over the future of the UK tech sector in the next 12 months – and hence the future of IT professionals across the country.

Last year, for the first time in the UKtech50’s history, the winner was not a traditional technologist. Instead, Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner and chair of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, emerged as the clear winner, due to his long fight to uncover the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Bates’ life was turned upside down 25 years ago, when the Post Office introduced a new IT system, Horizon, by supplier Fujitsu, nationally. Since then, he has continued to fight for justice and compensation for subpostmasters across the country, and is now not only an expert in how not to run IT deployments, but has also received a knighthood.

Who will follow in Bates’ footsteps to feature in this year’s top 50? There will be plenty of candidates from every UK sector. With the government aiming to position itself at the forefront of global innovation, will a digital leader from Whitehall come out on top, or will a local government leader emerge as the winner? Could someone else not traditionally tech focused run away with the title?

As businesses continue to use digital technology to give them an edge over competitors, will a CIO with game-changing IT strategies come to the fore? Or as the UK startup industry continues to flourish, is this the time to recognise a technology entrepreneur? The increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning may also play a part.

This is where we need your help. If you would like to nominate anyone you feel deserves recognition as one of the 50 most influential people in UK technology, simply complete the form below and submit your suggested individual. Nominations must be received by Friday 23 May to be eligible for the 2025 list. The winner will be announced in July.

