AI Summit London: Managing legacy IT and the pace of AI development

Panel members on the AI as a Competitive Advantage session held at the AI Summit in London this week discussed the reality businesses face when trying to move artificial intelligence projects into production.

Data presented in the Summit’s AI at Scale stream, suggests that 80% of proof-of-concept AI projects fail to move into production. While the panel discussion did not focus heavily on moving beyond AI proof-of-concept projects, as that topic was discussed in a previous session, two members of the panel did raise the issue of how AI aligns with enterprise IT.

This can be a challenge for moving beyond proof of concepts, especially when the new technology being piloted needs to integrate with existing IT infrastructure and enterprise datasets.

Ravi Rabheru, head of AI centre of excellence at Intel for EMEA, noted that the big challenge businesses face is around technical debt.

Dara Sosulski, head of AI and model management for HSBC, added: “The bigger the company, the more the technical debt and the more the complexity.”

It is an area of concern both in large enterprises and in government, which has an agenda to push AI-enablement across the public sector. The Public Account Committee’s (PAC’s) Use of AI in government report from March 2025 noted that AI relies on high-quality data to learn. However, the committee was told by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) that government data is often of poor quality and locked away in out-of-date legacy IT systems.

Sosulski noted that IT leaders need to assess whether their data infrastructure is right for AI applications to prioritise and understand what is achievable: “Infrastructure is the thing that unlocks the keys of the Kingdom, in a way. You then have something that is a backbone and it’s modular and interoperable. [With such IT infrastructure], you can access applications from other places and you can connect to other things.”

However, she acknowledged that it may not be possible to provide a date as to when all the components needed for AI will be in place in some organisations.