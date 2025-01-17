Can AI rescue the public sector and deliver its long-promised digital transformation?

The start of 2025 heralds a difficult time for many Western nations, with the outlook for the public sector particularly bleak. Demographic shifts are boosting demand for public services just as tax revenues plateau and the labour force starts to contract. The result? Governments are under pressure to do more with fewer resources.

Many of the usual policy fixes no longer look viable. Tax rates are already at post-war highs. Public debt hovers near record levels. Large-scale immigration - once considered a welcome safety valve - faces growing electoral opposition. And now, as if things weren't already bad enough, the bond markets have begun to lose confidence.

Faced with these pressures, government leaders are once again turning towards technology as their "get out of jail free" card. If social care, administration, and other civic functions require staff and funding that are no longer available, why not swap or supplement people with software that works 24/7 without overtime or demands to work from home?

The allure of technology Given this landscape, perhaps it's no surprise the UK government has launched a 50-step plan designed to turn the UK into a powerhouse for artificial intelligence (AI). Yet many questions are already being asked about how it will be achieved. Appeals to the magic of technology are hardly new. Governments have been promising an imminent and radical "digital transformation" of the public sector for over 30 years (Figure 1). But perhaps this time is different? Figure 1: Three decades of the promised 'digital transformation' of government

Opportunities and risks Amid the sea of grim news and growing policy challenges, one potential bright spot stands out - the emergence of a new generation of AI, with the potential to help support and improve the work of the public sector. Its proponents contend these systems will soon replace - or radically augment - most types of knowledge work. The pitch to government is straightforward. Artificial intelligence is the only ace left in a deck full of bad cards. It offers a potential escape from looming labour shortages and, more importantly, a way for governments to maintain - or even expand - vital services despite budgetary pressures and a shrinking workforce. However, the correct response to this techno-solutionist optimism is a cautious “maybe". Rolling out advanced technology is not in itself going to deliver public sector reform. Government departments and agencies still operate on principles that developed in the age of heavy industry. The problem-solving approaches baked into the core of state planning, policymaking, decision-making, and administration don't align well with modern technologies and practices. While it's possible AI could contribute to a transformation of the public sector, it's not going to happen unless there's also an overhaul of government culture, organisation, and design processes. Otherwise it risks becoming yet another in a long series of promising technological fixes that fail to deliver.

Linear versus circular For over three decades, the UK government has tried to modernise its operations with digital tools and practices. But one reason these "digital transformation" initiatives have fallen short of their full potential is because governments have not modernised their structures and operating models. They continue to plod along in a traditional, linear fashion. To gain value from technologies like AI, the state must move on from its paper-era, top-down, one-shot planning. Governments need to learn from best digital practice and embrace a more effective, iterative approach to policymaking - experimenting, learning, and adapting. The challenge of public sector adoption of AI mirrors well-known issues with earlier technologies, such as web and mobile. Instead of genuine transformation, government has simply replicated its existing organisations, processes, and transactions online - missing opportunities to rethink how policies and public administration are conceived, designed, delivered, and continuously improved. Manifestos shape legislation before any real-world validation occurs, and hierarchical structures stifle the experimentation essential for genuine transformation Governments remain structured around a model that's barely changed since Henry Ford developed the linear assembly line in Detroit shortly before World War One. Everything happens stepwise. Governments follow a carefully choreographed routine, reminiscent of Ford-era production lines. Each team handles a predefined task before passing the work forward, leaving no room to revisit earlier assumptions as the organisation learns. Manifestos set out broad policy promises, often influenced by a political party's favoured "think tank" or the latest attention-grabbing tabloid headlines. These policies are turned into legislation and fleshed out by departmental policy specialists before being handed off to operational and commercial teams. It can take months or even years before the first technologist becomes involved, and longer still before a policy is ready for the rude awakening of public testing. This rigid, “waterfall” progression stifles the iterative process of “learning by doing” that is standard in successful digital organisations.

The digital iteration model Digital organisations are structured around a completely different model. They implement an initial solution as soon as possible, and then iterate and improve it based on users' interactions and feedback. Instead of trying to predict every outcome at the start, they experiment and learn from real-world experience. Unfortunately, this iterative approach clashes with the rigid, top-down nature of government policymaking. While digital organisations rely on continuous testing, feedback loops, and outcome-focused learning, most public institutions remain bound by linear, policy-first processes. Manifestos shape legislation before any real-world validation occurs, and hierarchical structures stifle the experimentation essential for genuine transformation. With two such different, profoundly opposed models, it’s little wonder the past three decades of digital transformation programmes have made such slow progress.

Fundamental conflict Why do the two models differ so fundamentally? At root, it's about the illusion of predictability. The outlook of a politician or policymaker rests on a shared belief that the outcomes of design decisions can be anticipated in advance. Manifestos rarely contain hypotheses or shades of grey. They assume a stable, mechanical reality that can be manipulated with a top-down, often ideological "solution" agreed in advance. This mindset is partly founded on the logic of the electoral system. In theory, parties ask voters to agree to policies in the abstract before delivering their practical outcomes. The digital world, on the other hand, operates on William Goldman’s principle: “Nobody knows anything”. Since no-one can fully anticipate what will work in practice, digital organisations rely on extensive testing and feedback. Insights into real-world users' experiences enable them to continuously improve their products and services, and to fine tune their own internal organisational structures, operations, and processes. No wonder attempts to insert iterative thinking into the state’s linear approach have failed repeatedly. The two systems’ basic assumptions are fundamentally opposed.

Blockers to the adoption of AI So, why does this long-standing mismatch matter to the adoption of AI in government? Because it further amplifies the conflict between old school predict-and-control and the newer model of experiment-and-learn. Because AI’s outputs - and the user behaviours that shape them - are probabilistic and inherently unpredictable, developers can’t specify outcomes in a one-shot plan. They must gather real-world feedback, refine the model’s prompt or training data, and course-correct in response to how users interact. Read more about digital government transformation Digital transformation - the missing government mission? Not for the first time, an incoming government has an enormous opportunity to improve public services through digital transformation.

Building the next generation of digital public services - The UK's plans for the digital transformation of public services have lost their way - making it even harder to engage with government digitally. Other countries are showing us there is a better solution.

The digital education problem at the heart of government transformation – An NAO report on digital government highlights some progress and ongoing challenges – but Whitehall needs to tackle a more fundamental flaw if it’s to deliver true digital change. This iterative process is the exact opposite of trying to predefine everything in a manifesto. It relies on testing and adapting in real time rather than adopting a dogmatic solution at the start. To benefit from this technology, policymakers and delivery teams have no choice but to embrace an iterative, evidence-based approach. They must give up the discredited conceit they can specify final outcomes at the very beginning, before the process of “learning by doing” ever gets started.

Policymaking's missed opportunities Governments' linear approach to policymaking inevitably locks in questionable assumptions and constraints long before policy ever makes contact with the real world. It's an approach that generates huge missed opportunities - generalist politicians and officials often have little idea of how technology could create alternative ways of designing and delivering better policy outcomes. Worse, the state’s linear mindset amplifies risk. Far too often the unintended consequences of policy decisions only come into focus much later. By that point, policies have long been fixed, making it extremely difficult to rethink the strategy to mitigate emerging harms. Governments are understandably concerned with ensuring fairness, equality, and accountability when adopting emerging technologies. This can also best be managed with a “learning by doing” approach that embeds legal and ethical review and user feedback loops into every stage of the process.

Why it matters Governments' top-down, department-centric, project-based approach to procurement exacerbates these problems. Funds are allocated for a one-off silo effort. But technologies like AI require ongoing investment, tuning, and adaptation. Every initiative must navigate the never-ending flow of new and improved models with ever-evolving capabilities. These rapid improvement cycles mean there’s no such thing as “job done”. In short, the machinery of democratic government - manifesto promises, top-down policymaking, one-off budgets, department- and project-centric procurement, and lengthy implementation cycles that often only engage technical expertise well downstream - is fundamentally mismatched with the technologies remaking our world. The state's mindset is still anchored to the age of heavy industry and linear process automation rather than transformation and reform. Meanwhile, synthetic intelligence is catapulting an unreformed state into a future that, until recently, seemed confined to the pages of science fiction. If there is good news here, it's that technology businesses and democratic governments share at least one thing in common: they both seek to discover what people need, and to provide it to them quickly and effectively (Figure 2). Figure 2: The fusion of policymaking and digital practices The real value of new technologies like AI isn’t in automating yesterday’s bureaucracy, but in reimagining and democratising the policymaking process from the ground up.