British hacker IntelBroker faces years in a US prison cell

A 25-year-old British national named as Kai West faces a lengthy prison term in the US after a series of charges against him were unsealed by the US authorities, alleging his involvement in multiple cyber attacks.

West is alleged to have been behind the IntelBroker identity. Working with a group of hackers, he is accused of conducting approximately 40 hacks against US targets over a two-year period, and probably many more, from which he stole and then tried to sell data on an underground hacking forum. The Americans did not name the forum in their indictment, but it is an open secret that it was BreachForums.

The Department of Justice said West and his cohorts caused in excess of $25m of damages to their various victims.

Some of the higher profile attacks to which he was linked include a March 2023 incident at American health insurance marketplace DC Health Link which exposed the data of members of the US Congress; an October 2024 incident at Cisco in which data was stolen from a public-facing DevHub environment; and a January 2025 attack on Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) in which data was supposedly stolen form its networks.

Jay Clauton, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said: “The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world. This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cyber criminals around the world. New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”

FBI assistant director in charge Christopher Raia added: “Kai West, an alleged serial hacker, is charged for a nefarious, years-long scheme to steal victim’s data and sell it for millions in illicit funds, causing more than $25m in damages worldwide.

“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to anyone thinking they can hide behind a keyboard and commit cyber crime with impunity – the FBI will find and hold you accountable no matter where you are.”

Notoriety The US’ indictment alleges that West and his co-conspirators sought to collect approximately $2m from the sale of the stolen data through BreachForums. Based on a review of his posts on the dark market, West opened as many as 158 threads offering data for sale, forum credit, or at one time seven for free. West’s postings and sales gained him a certain notoriety among the forum’s other denizens and around August – according to data shared with Computer Weekly by Sophos Counter Threat Unit (CTU) knowledge manager Rebecca Taylor – he inherited full control of BreachForums, a position he retained until stepping down in January 2025. West was arrested in France in February, shortly after stepping down, and remains in custody there pending extradition to the US, where he will face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, accessing a protecting computer, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud. “We’ve been tracking IntelBroker and the site BreachForums, where much of the data was sold over its many iterations, for several years,” said Taylor. “This is another significant step forward in the continued fight against cyber crime [and] demonstrates that where cyber crime perpetrators are within the jurisdiction of Western law enforcement, they will be brought to justice.”