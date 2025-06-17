Scattered Spider widens web to target insurance sector

Insurance companies are warned to be on their guard against a spreading campaign of network intrusions orchestrated by the Scattered Spider cyber crime collective after evidence emerged that the teenaged hacking gang has hit multiple insurance companies in the United States amid a months-long resurgence in its activity, according to the Google Threat Intelligence Group.

A few weeks ago GTIG was first to warn that a spring offensive by Scattered Spider, which initially targeted UK based retailers Marks & Spencer and Co-op, had spread to retailers in the US and elsewhere – with globally recognised brands such as Adidas, Cartier, Dior, North Face, Tiffany and Victoria’s Secret all implicated in the gang’s renewed crime spree. However it now appears that the hackers have changed their targeting to some degree.

“Google Threat Intelligence Group is now aware of multiple intrusions in the US which bear all the hallmarks of Scattered Spider activity. We are now seeing incidents in the insurance industry,” said John Hultquist, GTIG chief analyst.

“Given this actor's history of focusing on a sector at a time, the insurance industry should be on high alert, especially for social engineering schemes which target their help desks and call centres.”

New targets Addressing the question of why Scattered Spider might be switching up its campaign, Kasey Best, director of threat intelligence at Silent Push, a threat hunting specialist, told Computer Weekly: “While I can't speak to recent attribution at this time, I can say this: Scattered Spider doesn't care what industry their targets operate in beyond the simple calculation of ‘can they pay?’ and ‘can we get in?’. “Recent shifts in the retail sector that have increased the perceived ‘heat’ and ‘awareness’ of the group – and thus, expanded training as well as defensive spending in the sector – may be informing the calculus to switch to one that is less prepared,” he said. Richard Orange, EMEA vice president of behavioural analysis specialist Abnormal AI, said that given the amount of sensitive data held by insurance companies, it was little surprise that they should find themselves on the receiving end of cyber attacks by groups such as Scattered Spider. But Jon Abbott, CEO of ThreatAware, a security management platform, additionally pointed out that no industries were truly immune: “Previous successes in retail and entertainment, against the likes of M&S, Caesars and MGM, highlights one critical truth: cyber hygiene matters more than the tools already deployed and working.”