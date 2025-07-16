Co-op chief ‘incredibly sorry’ for theft of 6.5m members’ data

Co-op Group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq has apologised to all six and a half million of the group’s members after revealing that their personal data, apparently limited to names, addresses and other contact details, was stolen in a Scattered Spider cyber attack against its systems.

The attack, which unfolded in parallel with incidents at Marks & Spencer (M&S) and Harrods earlier this year, saw cyber criminals penetrate key IT systems causing disruption that spilled over into the physical world as store shelves emptied. It quickly emerged that Co-op member data had been impacted but the full scope of the breach is only now being revealed.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the cyber attacks last week, although they have now been bailed pending further investigation.

“I am incredibly sorry,” said Khoury-Haq during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. “It’s awful to have happened, that’s why we feel like we have to do something positive now.”

Khoury-Haq said the attack had felt like a personal one because it hurt customers, members and colleagues, but expressed relief that Scattered Spider had been caught and evicted from the retailer’s systems before they could deploy ransomware.

Jez Goldstone, cyber security expert at innovation and business development network Label Sessions, said: “Individuals cannot rely on mere trust when dealing with large enterprises. They are vulnerable and they are not doing enough to protect your data.

“Unfortunately, these breaches only add to the mountain of already breached data - billions of identities are already traded on the Dark Web. It costs next to nothing to obtain compromised identities.

“Unfortunately, you can't put the horse back in the stable,” said Goldstone, “but you can, firstly, demand stronger protections from regulators and the organisations you do business with. And, secondly, be aware of scams that try to get you to take urgent action because of some seemingly credible threat – real companies don't put you under pressure."