Scattered Spider playbook evolving fast, says Microsoft

Microsoft has rolled out a series of targeted enhancements across its Defender and Sentinel cyber security ecosystem designed to help its customers guard against the possibility of falling victim to Scattered Spider as the cyber gang continues to evolve its playbook.

Scattered Spider – referred to in Microsoft’s threat telemetry as Octo Tempest – ramped up the pace of its activity in April and May with disruptive attacks aimed at UK high street retailers. It then shifted up its targeting to go after insurance organisations, then in late June appeared to pivot to the aviation sector, with several possible victims emerging.

The cyber gang uses varying methods in its attacks, and as before its its most common approaches involve gaining initial access through social engineering attacks and user impersonation to fool service desk workers through phone calls, emails and messages, SMS-based phishing using adversary-in-the-middle domains mimicking legitimate organisations, the use of tools such as ngrok, Chisel and AADInternals, and attacking hybrid identity infrastructures and exfiltrating data to support extortion and ransomware.

However, as has been seen recently, the gang now seems to favour the use of DragonForce ransomware and has been particularly focused on VMWare ESX hypervisor environments.

Moreover, said Microsoft, in contrast to previous attack patterns where Scattered Spider exploited cloud identity privileges in order to attain on-premises access, it now appears to be hitting both on-prem accounts and infrastructure during the initial stage of its intrusions, prior to transitioning to cloud access.

“In recent weeks, Microsoft has observed Octo Tempest, also known as Scattered Spider, impacting the airlines sector, following previous activity impacting retail, food services, hospitality organisations, and insurance between April and July 2025,” said the Microsoft Defender research team in a blog update.

“This aligns with Octo Tempest’s typical patterns of concentrating on one industry for several weeks or months before moving on to new targets. Microsoft Security products continue to update protection coverage as these shifts occur.”