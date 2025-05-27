CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

UK eVisa: Ethical or harmful?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the criticism being levelled at government proposals to use electronic visa data and biometrics to surveil migrants living in the UK. We also hear from a noted cyber pro about why he thinks the Computer Misuse Act is ripe for reform. And we find out everything there is to know about retrieval augmented generation architectures and how they can be used to infuse generative artificial intelligence (AI) into a business context. Read the issue now.