CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

UK eVisa: Ethical or harmful?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the criticism being levelled at government proposals to use electronic visa data and biometrics to surveil migrants living in the UK. We also hear from a noted cyber pro about why he thinks the Computer Misuse Act is ripe for reform. And we find out everything there is to know about retrieval augmented generation architectures and how they can be used to infuse generative artificial intelligence (AI) into a business context. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK government outlines plan to surveil migrants with eVisa data
Electronic visa data and biometric technologies will be used by the UK’s immigration enforcement authorities to surveil migrants living in the country and to ‘tighten control of the border’, attracting strong criticism from migrant support groups
Why we must reform the Computer Misuse Act: A cyber pro speaks out
Britain’s outdated hacking laws are leaving the UK’s cyber practitioners hamstrung and afraid. Security professional Simon Whittaker reveals how he nearly ran afoul of the Computer Misuse Act, and why he’s speaking out for reform