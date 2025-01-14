CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Generating customer experience at NatWest Bank
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how NatWest Bank is using generative AI to enhance its customer experience. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the emerging regulatory compliance environment affecting IT leaders. And we learn how Toyota is turning to automation to improve its helpdesk support service for employees. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, NatWest Retail Bank
The retail bank is moving at pace to introduce generative AI into key customer-facing services as part of a wider digital transformation across the organisation
-
Preparing for AI regulation: The EU AI Act
The EU AI Act builds on existing cyber security, privacy and data governance regulations such as GDPR