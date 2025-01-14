CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
14 January 2025

Generating customer experience at NatWest Bank

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how NatWest Bank is using generative AI to enhance its customer experience. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the emerging regulatory compliance environment affecting IT leaders. And we learn how Toyota is turning to automation to improve its helpdesk support service for employees. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All