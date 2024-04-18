TUC publishes legislative proposal to protect workers from AI

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has published a “ready-to-go” law for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, setting out a range of new legal rights and protections to manage the adverse effects of automated decision-making on workers.

Applying a risk-based approach similar to the one taken by the European Union in its recently passed AI Act, the TUC’s Artificial Intelligence (Employment and Regulation) Bill is largely concerned with the use of AI for “high-risk” decision-making, which it defines as when a system produces “legal effects or other similarly significant effects”.

The TUC said AI is being used throughout the economy to make important decisions about people, including whether they get a job, how they do their work, where they do it, and whether they are rewarded, disciplined or made redundant.

It added the use of AI systems to algorithmically manage workers in this way is already having a “significant impact” on them, and is leading to discriminatory and unfair outcomes, a lack of control over data, loss of privacy and general work intensification.

“UK employment law is simply failing to keep pace with the rapid speed of technological change. We are losing the race to regulate AI in the workplace,” said TUC assistant general secretary Kate Bell.

“AI is already making life-changing calls in the workplace – including how people are hired, performance managed and fired. We urgently need to put new guardrails in place to protect workers from exploitation and discrimination. This should be a national priority.”

Adam Cantwell Corn, head of campaigns and policy at campaign group Connected by Data, which was involved in drafting the Artificial Intelligence (Employment and Regulation) Bill, added: “In the debate on how to make AI safer, we need to get beyond woolly ideas and turn values and principles into actionable rights and responsibilities. The bill does exactly this and lays down a key marker for what comes next.”

Although the UK government is now saying binding rules could be introduced down the line for the most high-risk AI systems, it has so far been reluctant to create laws for AI, stating on multiple occasions it will not legislate until the time is right.

Actionable rights and responsibilities Focused on providing protections and rights for workers, employees, jobseekers and trade unions – as well as obligations for employers and prospective employers – key provisions of the bill include making employers carry out detailed Workplace AI Risk Assessments (WAIRAs) both pre- and post-deployment, create registers of the AI decision-making systems they have in operation, and reverse the burden of proof in employment cases to make it easier to prove AI discrimination at work. Under the WAIRA framework, the bill would also establish consultation processes with workers, a statutory right for trade unions to be consulted before any high-risk deployments, and open up access to black box information about the systems that would place workers and unions in a better position to understand how the systems operate. Other provisions include a complete ban on pseudo-scientific emotion recognition, running regulatory sandboxes to test new systems so AI development can continue in a safe environment, and a new audit defence for employers that would allow them to defend against discrimination claims if they meet rigorous auditing standards. The bill would also grant a range of rights to workers, including the right to a personalised statement explaining how AI is making high-risk decisions about them, the right to human review of automated decisions, the right to disconnect, and a right for unions to be given the same data about workers that would be given to the AI system. The TUC said these combined measures would go a long way to redressing the current imbalance of power over data at work. “Legal rules and strong regulation are urgently necessary to ensure the benefits of AI are fairly shared and its harms avoided,” said Robin Allen KC and Dee Masters from Cloisters in a joint statement. “Innumerable commentators have argued for the need to control AI at work, but before today none had previously done the heavy lifting necessary to draft the legislation.”