Lord Holmes warns of increasingly ‘urgent’ need to regulate AI

The UK government must “urgently” legislate on artificial intelligence (AI) given the clearly negative impacts it is already having on many people’s day-to-day lives, warns Conservative peer Lord Holmes in a report.

In November 2023, Holmes introduced an AI private members bill to Parliament in lieu of any formal proposals from government at the time, which focused on establishing measures for “adaptive regulation”, inclusive design, ethical standards, transparency, accountability, education and international cooperation.

Holmes said in the report that while his bill was intended to proactively engage the public and fellow parliamentarians with the ideas and legislative steps needed to ensure AI is shaped positively for the benefit of all, the technology remains largely “under-regulated”, which is allowing a range of harms to flourish unabated.

“Whether it’s discrimination and bias in AI algorithms, disinformation from synthetic imagery, scams using voice mimicking technology, copyright theft or unethical chatbot responses, we are already facing a host of problems from existing AI,” he said.

Speaking during a roundtable on the launch of the report, Holmes added while it was urgent to regulate AI when he initially proposed his private members bill back in 2023, “I believe it remains even more pressing today”.

Highlighting eight archetypal examples of people living “at the sharp end” of unregulated AI in the UK, Holmes’ report – published on 26 February 2025 – shows how the technology is already negatively impacting people’s lives due to the lack of effective protections in place.

For each of the examples, the report lays out the problem and how his proposed AI bill could address the issues at hand.

In the case of benefit claimants, for example, he noted how the Department for Work and Pension (DWP) has “consistently failed” to inform the public about the algorithms it is deploying to make decisions about people’s lives, and flagged that automated systems have wrongly led to thousands of indefinite benefit suspensions or fraud investigations.

To alleviate this, Holmes said clause two of his bill would set the principles of the previous Conservative government’s AI whitepaper on a statutory footing, including measures around transparency, explainability, accountability, contestability and redress, as well as a duty not to discriminate.

He also highlighted a separate AI private members bill introduced in September 2024 by Liberal Democrat peer Lord Clement-Jones, which more narrowly “aims to establish a clear mandatory framework for the responsible use of algorithmic and automated decision-making systems in the public sector”.

For the jobseeker, Holmes said while AI is being increasingly deployed in recruitment processes, there are no specific laws currently regulating the use of the technology in employment decisions.

He added this has led to people being unfairly exempted from roles due to training data being heavily influenced by years of male-dominated hiring patterns, and creates further issues around the over-collection of personal data to inform the systems and a general lack of transparency around models.

Again highlighting clause two of his bill, Holmes said further clauses establishing a “horizontally focused AI authority” – which would undertake a gap analysis of existing regulatory responsibility and ensure alignment across different sectoral regulators – and “AI responsible officers” would also strengthen protections for jobseekers subject to AI.

Other archetypal examples highlighted by Holmes include the teacher, the teenager, the scammed, the creative, the voter, and the transplant patient – all of whom he said would benefit from a number of other clauses in his private members bill.

These include clauses on “meaningful, long-term public engagement” around the opportunities and risks of AI, as well as transparency around the use of third party data and intellectual property (IP) in training sets, which “must be obtained by informed consent”.

Participation and trust Speaking during the report roundtable, participants – including representatives from civil society groups, trade unions and research bodies, as well as other Lords – highlighted a number of key considerations for regulating AI. This includes leveraging the procurement powers of governments in ways that reflect the values trying to be achieved, which they argued could act as a form of “soft power” over tech firms, and ensuring people feel like they have a say over the development and deployment of the technology throughout the public sector and their workplaces. The participants further warned that if AI systems are adopted throughout the public sector without effective regulation in place, it will irrevocably erode people’s trust in the state. Hannah Perry, head of research for digital policy at think tank Demos, for example, said AI could contribute to the further “decimation of trust we’re seeing in society at the moment” due to its tendency to act as a “centralising force” that risks “removing and disempowering the public” from decision-making. She added it was therefore “crucial” to have some form of public engagement, and that creating a “deliberative platform” where ordinary people are able to influence digital rights and principles should be embedded in any UK AI regulation. Commenting on the need for participatory regulatory approaches, Mary Towers, an employment rights officer at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) specialising in the use of AI and tech at work, said AI is already having worrying consequences for workers across a wide range of sectors, including work intensification, reduced agency and autonomy at work due to algorithmic management practices, negative mental health impacts, and unfair or discriminatory outcomes. Flagging TUC polling on worker attitudes towards AI, Towers added that some “70% of workers believe it is only right that there is a statutory right to consultation for employers to consult with workers before implementing new technology at work”. She added: “Clearly, we believe there should be legislation. It should be context-specific. But I also want to highlight that regulation isn’t just about legislation. Consultation, participation, collective bargaining, the social partnerships approach – those are all certainly forms of regulation.” Andrew Strait, associate director at the Ada Lovelace Institute (ALI), added that while surveys find most people do not rank AI as a priority issue alone, this changes when they are asked about its use in sensitive public sector contexts, such as health and social care or benefit allocation decisions. “Suddenly people really care,” he said. “They’re very concerned, very nervous, very uncomfortable with the pace of adoption, the lack of guardrails, the sense that things are moving too quickly and in a way where human autonomy, expert decision-making are being pushed out of the way for speed and efficiency. “That then begs the question of, what is it that people want? They want regulation. They want rules to feel comfortable about it. They want to feel like they do when they go on airplane, where there’s been rigorous safety testing, norms and standards.”