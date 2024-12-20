A job seeker’s guide to using AI and what it means for employers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool to help job seekers find roles and make their applications, with ever more people using it. Multiple published surveys have suggested this figure could be as high as 50% of applicants. But while AI is undoubtedly a great support tool, it can create issues if individuals use it to present a misleading impression of themselves and their capabilities. So how can it best be used – and what are the do’s and don’ts for job seekers to think about?

At the same time, the growing use of AI presents new challenges for employers. In some cases, it is dramatically increasing the number of applications for employers to work through. Figures from the Institute of Student Employers show a 59% rise in the average number of applications being received for graduate jobs (140 per position) with recruiters in higher-paid and growth sectors, such as digital and IT, receiving as many as 205 applications per vacancy – and at Harvey Nash, we are seeing as many as 500 in some instances. The Institute says that AI is the driver of these increases. Moreover, can employers trust that applications actually represent candidates faithfully and honestly? In this article, I’ll highlight some advice points for them to consider too.

There are multiple ways in which AI tools can help job seekers in their efforts to land that dream role. Some of the best-known tools include ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini and Bard – with many other more specialised tools available for job searches and application support.

• Efficiency. Generative AI accelerates tasks like summarising job descriptions, refining CVs and preparing for interviews. • Productivity boost. AI can act as a ‘work buddy’, helping candidates better manage and prepare when applying for multiple vacancies. • Improved quality. AI can help candidates better communicate their strengths and present themselves more effectively, increasing their chances of being shortlisted or interviewed. • Advanced options. Many AI tools are freely available, but there are also paid-for versions of tools that offer even greater functionality and have a greater ability to learn from previously produced content to reflect an individual’s tone of voice or style of language.

Do’s and Don’ts for candidates

While these are all compelling benefits, nevertheless the use of AI does present various potential issues. AI tools can have the effect of making everyone’s applications and the way in which they present information look the same. There is a danger of losing individuality as applications become more vanilla and standardised. Here are some advice points accordingly:

Do…

• Use your own words and language as much as possible to keep it authentic and bring out your own character. If using AI to create your CV, stand back from it and ask yourself whether the structure of it is bringing out your unique qualities and experience effectively.

• Avoid generic phrasing that feels stilted or impersonal – otherwise there is a danger of a “sea of sameness”.

• Answer interview questions/tasks on your own. You may want to use AI to refine them afterwards, but always start with your own answers. It’s your own knowledge and ability that you’re being assessed on – and you might get caught out later on!

• Use AI as a support tool – not to do the whole job for you. It can help you make the process quicker and more efficient, but shouldn’t become a substitute for you putting in the appropriate level of effort yourself.

Don’t…

• Lie or exaggerate to give a false impression, otherwise there is a danger of AI becoming like ‘catfishing’ for job applications. Checks in the process later on will almost certainly expose any untruths.

• Use AI to send off reams of untargeted applications on the off-chance you might be successful. This will ultimately waste your own time as well as the employer’s.

• Use Americanisms and American spellings (if you’re in the UK) which many generative AI tools are programmed with. Adapt what AI produces so that it’s suitable for the market you are in.

• Pass off AI-generated answers or content as your own. You need to build relationships with recruitment agencies and prospective employers and will lose their trust if they realise you have been leaning excessively on AI.

What does this mean for employers and recruiters?

The use of AI by candidates and job seekers is something that employers have become increasingly aware of. There is no problem in principle with a candidate using AI – indeed, it shows initiative and with many organisations embedding AI into their own process and systems, it would likely often be seen as a positive. Nevertheless, it is having some impacts that employers need to manage.

Firstly, as I have noted, AI is ramping up the number of applications that employers are receiving, almost becoming a barrage in some instances. This creates a workload issue, with teams having to sift through many more applications, cover letters and CVs to produce their shortlist of candidates.

Secondly – and more seriously – AI is making it harder for employers to really know how capable a candidate is, given that applicants may use AI to smarten their CVs, word their covering letters, answer questions on application forms, and assist them with remote/take-home tests and technical exercises like coding challenges.

There are several ways that employers can manage the situation, in particular:

• Review your assessment techniques. Look across the questions and tests you set candidates, and consider whether you should introduce more open-ended questions that are harder for AI tools to answer authentically. Use real-world scenarios and situational questions that require human experience to respond to. Also think about using more on the spot tests that candidates take in your offices or assessment centre rather than remotely.

• Upskill your teams. Think about providing training for your in-house recruitment team and hiring managers to understand how AI is changing the landscape, and what to look out for. This training could include interview techniques – how to effectively probe candidates on information they have given or skills/experience they say they have.

• Consider the recruitment agency option. Depending on the number of vacancies your business has and the number of applications you receive, a good recruitment agency could be a significant support. Experienced recruiters can take the burden away from already stretched in-house teams. Recruiters should be well-versed in the phenomenon of AI and have the tools to screen and assess applications, CVs and other materials. They should also speak or communicate directly with candidates of potential interest (face-to-face, on the phone or video call, and/or via email) before putting them forward for interview – making sure that they are who they say they are and have the skills and capabilities to match.

It is fair to say that AI presents the biggest challenges for enterprises running large-scale recruitment activities such as graduate schemes or other high-volume intakes. These are more prone to candidates trying to ‘game’ the system supported by AI. But it is presenting issues for all employers to be aware of.

For all these challenges, there are nevertheless several benefits that AI can bring employers too. AI tools can help prepare candidate information packs (and agency briefs) more easily and quickly. They can score various types of tests automatically. And AI can be used to support the diversity and inclusion agenda - scanning draft job adverts and role descriptions to identify whether they are optimally worded, including considering the needs of specific groups such as people with disabilities or those who are neuro-diverse.