Number of girls taking A-level computing exceeds 3,000

The number of girls choosing to take computing at A-level in 2024 increased by almost 800 students, pushing the total over the 3,000 student threshold.

This 28.6% jump from 2023 to 2024 represents one of the largest year-on-year (YoY) increases in girls taking the subject in the past five years.

Becky Wallace, head of people at online training portal LearnUpon, said: “It’s encouraging to see the 28.6% increase in girls taking computing at A-level. This sector remains male-dominated in the workplace, and while organisations have a role to play, it’s impossible for things to improve without a talent pipeline in place.”

When looking at the past five years of results, the number of girls taking A-level computing in the UK has risen slightly each year, from 1,797 in 2020; 2,031 in 2021; 2,352 in 2022; 2,765 in 2023; and now 3,556 in 2024.

But Wallace points out this is just the first step in improving the representation of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and that retaining women at all levels is an ongoing process.

Wallace said: “Historically, these numbers continue to dwindle at university level and as women embark and progress in their careers. To reduce the dropout rate, organisations need to ensure that they are building an inclusive culture that will attract and retain women.”

When looking at the number of students taking computing overall in 2024, there was also an increase on last year, with an 11.3% increase from 18,306 in 2023 to 20,370 this year – but it was still not in the top 10 most studied subjects for this year.

There are many reasons young people may not choose to study computing, including a lack of understanding about what computing careers involve and how studying it as a subject could be helpful to their future.

It has been pointed out the scrapping of ICT as a subject may also account for the increase of both girls and students overall taking computing as a subject, for lack of other computing-based subjects to choose.

Mairead O’Connor, practice operations director at cloud firm Node4, said: “The stereotype of computing being a male-dominated world remains, which is off-putting to young women. We need more female role models within the technology space for the next generation to look up to. The mainstream view of the industry is that it remains dominated by privileged white men – this must change so that it appears accessible to minority and less privileged groups.”

Grade attainment was higher this year than in 2023, though those receiving higher grades are nowhere near the numbers from the pandemic years – this year, 5.8% of all students taking computing at A-Level achieved an A* grade, an increase on 5.3% last year.

Moving from lower to higher grades, 67.1% of students who took the computing exam achieved at least a C grade, 45.9% achieved at least a B grade, and a quarter achieved at least an A, showing an increase in attainment of higher grades this year when compared with last year.

When split by gender girls, as usual, achieved higher grades than boys, with 6.8% of female candidates achieving A* in the subject, as opposed to 5.6% of male candidates. Girls performed better than boys at every grade attainment level – 70.4% of female students achieved at least a C grade, compared with 66.4% of male students, 49% of female students achieved at least a B grade, while only 45.2% of male students achieved at least a B, and 26.5% of female students achieved at least an A grade compared with 23.4% of male students.

Reactions to the increase in students taking computing at A-level, as well as the increase in grade attainment level, have been positive throughout the tech sector.

Aisling MacNamara, director of learning, enablement and inclusion at LearnUpon, said: “This year’s increase in students taking computing at A-level is heartening. Today, we increasingly live in a world where almost every worker will utilise technology in their professional life, so it’s more important than ever that education adequately prepares the next generation. Particularly with the rise of AI, young people should be entering the workforce equipped with the skills to take advantage of new technologies.”

But MacNamara gave familiar warnings regarding business, government and education keeping pace with the evolving technology landscape to ensure the future of the sector.

She said: “With technology moving at such a fast pace, businesses still need to focus on supplementing these skills gained in school with the right training. It’s critical to ensure that younger workers are given effective onboarding programmes that will bring them up to speed quickly so they are immediately able to add value, as well as boost rates of retention.”