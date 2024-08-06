The Prince’s Trust partners with tech company to draw kids into sector

The Prince’s Trust has partnered with medical IT and cyber firm Sectra to educate young people about tech careers to encourage them into a tech job in the future.

The youth charity launched its “Get into IT and Administration” programme in Belfast this summer to help young people, especially those from under-represented groups, understand more about the types of roles that might be available to them in the technology sector, and how to go about moving in the direction of a tech career.

One huge barrier standing in the way of young people choosing tech careers is the lack of understanding about what tech careers involve.

Julia Beaumont, chief technology officer at The Prince’s Trust, said: “Through our partnership with Sectra, we’re able to challenge existing perceptions and inspire young people from all backgrounds to consider careers in the digital and technology space, regardless of the barriers they might face.

“It is crucial for governments, businesses and charities to unite in providing young people with employability training, career opportunities, and the technical skills that are vital in today’s job market. Through partnerships with passionate and dedicated organisations like Sectra, we are harnessing expertise and making this vision a reality.”

Firms often complain that those entering the job market do not have the technology skills they need to walk straight into a role.

Get into IT and Administration serves as an “employability programme”, with participants in the first intake given real-world experience of what it’s like to work in the health tech sector, help writing CVs and training in tech skills.

Following the programme, some participants are given the opportunity to do an apprenticeship with partner firm Sectra.

Those who have taken part have said one of the most important parts of the experience was learning appropriate skills that can be applied in a real-world situation, as well as the opportunity to meet people who could help them in their future careers.

Two participants from this year said the programme helped them to understand what a “rewarding” career in health tech is and left them “excited” about the possibility of pursuing tech roles.

Despite efforts such as this, there are still concerns over the lack of young people going into technology careers, and especially the lack of diversity of those looking into a future in tech, with a lack of people from under-represented groups, including those from a less wealthy socio-economic background – choosing tech careers.

Both The Prince’s Trust and Sectra aim to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to encourage them and give them the skills they need for a better career in the future.

Jane Rendall, managing director for Sectra in the UK and Ireland, said: “We have been extremely impressed by the energy and enthusiasm shown by individuals taking part in our initiative with The Prince’s Trust.

“Health technology companies have an opportunity and a responsibility to embrace diversity in their workforce, by recruiting from the communities in which they are privileged to serve.

“This programme is an example of putting that into practice, and is a fantastic opportunity to help to empower more young people to reach their potential in a sector that touches the lives of so many.”