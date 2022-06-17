British businesses to recognise Google skills certificates

Eleven UK businesses will recognise Google’s Career Certificates and consider people who complete them for relevant tech roles.

Google, alongside companies including the BBC, BT, Deloitte and John Lewis, have created an Employer Consortium that will attempt to close the UK’s digit­­­al skills gap.

Career Certificates are available in data analytics, digital marketing, IT support, project management, and user experience design. The subject area were chosen to help fill current job vacancies and expected future demand, as well as their high pay potential. Google has made a further10,000 scholarships available in the UK.

Google launched the courses, which are equivalent to level 4 qualifications, in the UK last year. They usually take three to six months to complete.

UK government figures show there was a 50% rise in tech job vacancies last year and that 46% of employers are struggling to recruit for digital roles. It also found that workers are having difficulty finding suitable digital skills training.

Ruth Porat, CFO at Google and Alphabet, said everyone should be able to benefit from the UK’s rapidly growing digital economy. “By partnering with some of the nation’s top employers to recognise Google Career Certificates, we aim to create a scalable solution that equips people with critical digital skills training, while also connecting employers with the skilled workforce they need to boost productivity,” she said.

Porat said Google wants more UK businesses to join the consortium.

Jackie Henry, managing partner, people and purpose at Deloitte UK, which is part of the consortium, said: “Technology is rapidly reshaping the world of work and both employers and workers require digital and soft skills to take advantage of the new opportunities being created. These certificates will not only bring more talented individuals into the workplace, but also address the digital skills shortage and help people and organisations thrive.”

The government said it is investing £3.8bn in England during the current parliament to ensure businesses have access to the skills and talent they need to continue to thrive.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said training Londoners to benefit from the capital’s job opportunities is more important than ever. “It’s great to see Google showing leadership with their career certificates so that people can learn anywhere, anytime, and I hope many Londoners will benefit from this great opportunity.”

Career Certificates provide a route into technology for people from under-represented groups. To this end, Google has partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions, Camden Council, The Prince’s Trust, the National Austistic Society and Tech Vets to offer thousands of certificate scholarships to jobseekers interested in the digital sector.

Ousman Jaguraga recently started a new career in IT support after completing a Google Career Certificate, which he likened to a mini degree. “It equipped me with all the skills I needed to secure the perfect role,” he said. “The skills I’ve gained are invaluable and I would recommend this course to anyone interested in getting into the IT industry.”