SMEs looking to MSPs to help with AI and security challenges

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are dealing with a couple of major challenges, with the need to continue fending off cyber threats coexisting with a recognition that artificial intelligence (AI) is an area where investments must be made.

The consequence of embracing AI, which can deliver useful insights as long as it can access data, is that security risks are continuing to rise.

That has left an increasing number of customers looking to the channel to help solve their problems, according to JumpCloud’s Q3 2024 SME IT trends report.

The firm identified the main issues being faced by SMEs, with the pace of AI being one of the main problems.

“UK SMEs are grappling with subdued economic conditions combined with an increasingly complex environment,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer of JumpCloud. “It is clear that security, AI, shadow IT and tool sprawl are considerable challenges. And we’ve yet to determine the knock-on impact of the UK elections.

“To keep their environment secure while grasping the opportunity that AI creates, IT admins need to consolidate tool sprawl and gain control of shadow IT,” he added. “Eight out of 10 said they wanted a single centralised solution rather than many point solutions.”

Those quizzed expressed fears they would fall behind if they stalled on AI investments, but many are struggling with skill shortages and countering existing security threats. Just shy of half of the respondents indicated they had been a victim of a cyber security attack, and a significant number had been hit multiple times so far in 2024.