AvePoint growing an aware channel community
The vendor’s UK channel lead shares an update on progress to increase communication with partners
AvePoint is continuing to educate the channel about its proposition ahead of an increased expansion into the security market.
The software-as-a-service [SaaS] solutions player is expecting to make some M&A moves to bolster its security position next year, but even before that point is educating partners about its range of technology.
Leading that process in the UK is Chris Shaw, UKI&SA country channel manager at AvePoint, who has seen partners deliver solid numbers for this year, and is expecting that to continue as it widens its portfolio and partner base next year.
One of his main efforts has been to ensure that the channel is aware of its proposition and the services they could be reselling.
“If you went up to Joe Bloggs on the street [and asked], ‘So, what do AvePoint do?’ If they know who we are, they’ll probably say backup, which is a start – it’s not a bad answer,” he said. “Do you know that we actually have 30 products, one of which is backup, and we do AI [artificial intelligence] readiness, storage optimisation, compliance and government change management for an MSP?”
Shaw pointed to the AI readiness options as an area where the channel could add it as a service and appeal to the numerous customers struggling to work out where they should start on their journey towards embracing the technology.
“There are a couple of acquisitions we’ve done this year, but a couple more still to happen … that will lean more into security,” he said.
Fresh relationships
That means the focus for 2025 will be on both informing existing partners of the possibilities, but also bringing on board some fresh relationships to support a push into fresh technology areas and deeper into key verticals.
“We’re always looking [to widen the channel base] if we feel they might help find more routes to market, more partners that make a difference in both ways – make a difference to them and they make a difference to us,” said Shaw.
As part of the efforts to keep partners informed, he said AvePoint was also stepping up its commitment to build a channel community, and has increased its interactions with its resellers and MSPs.
“The ability for us to build a community now, to [share information] is really important,” said Shaw, adding that it had increased the portion of partners it regularly spoke to over the past couple of years and would step that up further in 2025.
“You’ve got to try and say, ‘I can help you do this and make it more relevant. Make a bit more money, and I’ll help you do it,’” he added.
Shaw also said distribution partners played a key role in that process, and it wanted to make sure the partners handled by disties were also informed and enabled to support the vendor’s strategy. “How do we make sure that they know the latest, the greatest, where we want to go?” he said.
Shaw added that AvePoint was determined to increase the participation levels across its channel community, with events planned for next year to support that ambition.