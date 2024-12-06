AvePoint growing an aware channel community

AvePoint is continuing to educate the channel about its proposition ahead of an increased expansion into the security market.

The software-as-a-service [SaaS] solutions player is expecting to make some M&A moves to bolster its security position next year, but even before that point is educating partners about its range of technology.

Leading that process in the UK is Chris Shaw, UKI&SA country channel manager at AvePoint, who has seen partners deliver solid numbers for this year, and is expecting that to continue as it widens its portfolio and partner base next year.

One of his main efforts has been to ensure that the channel is aware of its proposition and the services they could be reselling.

“If you went up to Joe Bloggs on the street [and asked], ‘So, what do AvePoint do?’ If they know who we are, they’ll probably say backup, which is a start – it’s not a bad answer,” he said. “Do you know that we actually have 30 products, one of which is backup, and we do AI [artificial intelligence] readiness, storage optimisation, compliance and government change management for an MSP?”

Shaw pointed to the AI readiness options as an area where the channel could add it as a service and appeal to the numerous customers struggling to work out where they should start on their journey towards embracing the technology.

“There are a couple of acquisitions we’ve done this year, but a couple more still to happen … that will lean more into security,” he said.