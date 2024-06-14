The AI journey must start with the data

For the channel to help unlock the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for customers, the starting place has to be data, and ensuring customers have a solid base from which to draw insights.

The old adage “crap in crap out” is one danger with AI systems, as is the prospect of it being limited to a handful of executives who want to unlock the promise of the technology without taking advantage of the insights that could emerge from across the wider organisation.

Those themes were discussed earlier this week at an MSP event held by AvePoint, which is keen to underline that getting a data strategy established is the best place for partners to start with AI journeys.

Chris Shaw, UK channel manager at AvePoint, said that use cases for AI are emerging, Microsoft is driving the market forward with Copilot and users are hungry for the technology. But there is a danger that just dropping in tools and waiting for inspirational results will put the MSP in a position where the odds are stacked against it.

“If you look at it from an end user’s perspective, there are four or five stages you can take us to,” he said. “The first one is getting the data into the right place, whether that’s coming out of legacy systems or whether that is coming from multiple platforms.

“You migrate the data, and from there, you can then apply security, governance and control, and that’s where our AI data security piece starts to fall in and become very valuable.

“Everything that AI does is actually based on data,” said Shaw. “So, if your data is not controlled, if your data is not secure, if your data is not in a usable format, it actually gives you really poor results. And that’s actually what I think is holding a lot of people back.”